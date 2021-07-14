Cancel
Metal-based molecules show promise against the build-up of Alzheimer's peptides

By Imperial College London
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn lab tests, Imperial researchers have created a metal-based molecule that inhibits the build-up of a peptide associated with Alzheimer's disease. A peptide is a fragment of a protein, and one of the key hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease is the build-up of a specific peptide known as amyloid-β. The team demonstrated that with the aid of ultrasound, their molecule can cross the blood-brain barrier in mice, targeting the part of the brain where the damaging peptide most often accumulates.

