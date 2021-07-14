93.7/680 The Fan rejiggers lineup as ‘Hometeam’ Brandon Leak, Joe Hamilton, Hutson Mason join mornings

Braves manager Brian Snitker reached a career milestone with his team’s 7-2 victory over the Phillies on Thursday. It was the 400th victory of Snitker’s career. “I didn’t even realize it,” he said. “My daughter texted me after the game and said, ‘Dad, congratulations on your 400th win.’ I had no idea honestly. But it’s nice. I never thought I’d have one win, let alone 400 of them. So I’m very blessed to be in this position.”