93.7/680 The Fan rejiggers lineup as ‘Hometeam’ Brandon Leak, Joe Hamilton, Hutson Mason join mornings
For the second time in less than a year, sports talk 93.7/680 The Fan is shaking up its daytime lineup with the morning show becoming a lot more crowded. The current morning show duo Brian Finneran and John Michaels will be joined by three hosts from other time slots: “Hometeam” Brandon Leak, Joe Hamilton and Hutson Mason. The show’s name is also changing Monday, July 19, from The Front Row to The Locker Room.www.ajc.com
Comments / 0