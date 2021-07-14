Cancel
Madison De La Garza to Direct TikTok Stars in Max Marlow's Zoom Mystery 'Surprise' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ed Meza
New Haven Register
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven young social media stars with a combined reach of some 8.3 million fans worldwide have teamed up to make a movie and an independent leap to bigger screens. Written and produced by British filmmaker Max Marlow and directed by Madison De La Garza (“Desperate Housewives”), “Surprise” is a mystery thriller about a surprise Zoom party that turns tense when the birthday girl’s friends appear to know something she doesn’t.

