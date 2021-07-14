Cancel
Premier League

What Rodrigo de Paul will bring to Atletico Madrid

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodrigo de Paul's name has been floating around the transfer rumour mill for some time. Much to the dismay of Leeds United fans, who were seduced by a string of intoxicating YouTube compilations last summer, De Paul's future has finally been decided. Atletico Madrid, not ordinarily a place for creative...

#Atletico Madrid#Liverpool#Barcelona#Paul Will#Leeds United#Udinese#Serie A
Premier League90min.com

The teams who should sign Antoine Griezmann on loan this summer

Poor old Barcelona have managed to get themselves into quite a pickle. The La Liga giants are in financial turmoil after years of overspending and dishing out eye-watering wages, and for the second summer running they're on the verge of conducting the footballing equivalent of a car boot sale in Camp Nou's car park in a bid to lower their wage bill.
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona could swap Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could explore a potential swap deal that would see Antoine Griezmann leave Camp Nou for his former club and Saul Niguez head in the opposite direction. Barcelona’s troubling financial situation stands to make Griezmann a necessary sacrifice this summer. The Frenchman is a high earner and...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

So, could Saul now be heading to Anfield? Atletico Madrid complete £30m capture of former Liverpool target Rodrigo De Paul as the LaLiga champions bolster their midfield to pave way for Spaniard's exit

Atletico Madrid have wrapped up the £30million signing of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese - which could now pave the way for Saul Niguez to join Liverpool. De Paul, 27, was a former target for Liverpool and Leeds but has now signed for the LaLiga champions on a five-year contract.
Premier Leagueplayingfor90.com

Barcelona set for swap deal with Atletico Madrid

A swap deal between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona said to be “imminent”. Antoine Griezmann’s time with Barcelona could be close to coming to an end as a report claims that the Frenchman is set to be included in a swap deal. According to COPE’s Paco Gonzalez a deal between Barcelona...
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Aletico Madrid announce signing of Udinese midfielder De Paul

Aletico Madrid have officially announced the signing of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese. He has signed a five-year deal after an undergoing medical in Buenos Aires on Monday. Atletico coach Diego Simeone has been key to convincing his compatriot to sign for the LaLiga Santander champions, after a season where he scored nine times and mustered 10 assists in Serie A.
Soccersemoball.com

Atletico signs Argentina midfielder De Paul from Udinese

MADRID (AP) -- Spanish league champion Atletico Madrid signed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese on Monday. Atletico said De Paul joined the club on a five-year contract. He had been with Italian club Udinese since 2016. De Paul started for Argentina in the Copa America final against Brazil...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid 'REJECTED a direct swap deal involving Joao Felix to bring Antoine Griezmann back to the club from Barcelona, with Saul Niguez exchange also unlikely'... as cash-strapped Catalan giants remain desperate to offload Frenchman

Atletico Madrid rejected the chance to bring Antoine Griezmann back to the club from Barcelona in a direct swap deal with Joao Felix, according to reports in Spain. Reports last week suggested Barcelona are ready to sell France star Griezmann, who is the club's current highest earner on £294,000 a week with free agent Lionel Messi yet to re-sign.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Atletico Madrid hoping to sign Jesse Lingard away from Manchester United

Reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are reportedly hoping to acquire winger Jesse Lingard this summer from Manchester United. With countless soccer stars making moves to new teams this summer, it now looks like winger Jesse Lingard could be going from the English Premier League to La Liga. According to 90min’s Toby Cudworth, Atletico Madrid is interested in bringing him in from Manchester United.
Soccer90min.com

How Atletico Madrid could line up in the 2021/22 season

It's set to be a big season for Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's team were devastating for long spells last term and despite a mid-season wobble that threatened to bring it all crashing down, they finished the season strongly and brought the league title home. Now, it's all about defending their...
SoccerInternational Business Times

Barcelona Rumors: Atletico Madrid Pushing For Barca Striker's Return – Report

One of Antoine Griezmann’s former clubs could become the favorite to sign him this summer. Griezmann is being linked to a move away from Barcelona once again. While nothing is concrete yet, the Frenchman could be looking at the possibility of returning to Atletico Madrid, Sport reported. Barca needs to...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Atletico Madrid Want Saúl Ñíguez Resolution

Liverpool and Barcelona have both been linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñíguez in recent weeks. The Reds are said to be looking at the 26-year-old as a Gini WIjnaldum replacement while Barcelona want to clear wages and swap Antoine Griezmann for him. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, both potential...
Soccerintothecalderon.com

Saul Niguez vs Rodrigo De Paul: Should Saul Be Sold?

On July 12, 2021, Atletico Madrid signed Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. It was a big signing, dubbed the "signing of the summer"; but for Saul Niguez, it was the signing to define his destiny. The explosive midfielder was linked with top-level English clubs, but when the Argentine international joined the Mattress-Makers, it became near-official that Saul would leave his childhood club. In the 20/21 season, where Atletico Madrid won its first LaLiga title in seven years, Saul wasn’t very consistent. He struggled to break through into the first team, and logged 41 appearances(his lowest since 14/15). But Saul has been a fan favorite of Atletico supporters, ever since he broke onto the scene at 19 years of age. That beckons the question: should Atleti make way for new faces, or should they retain a homegrown superstar? We will compare these two midfielders with five advanced stats, plus a breakdown on their way to the top.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wolves' forgotten man Rafa Mir emerges as shock target for Atletico Madrid

Wolves' forgotten forward Rafa Mir is a surprise target for Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. Mir has started only one game for Wolves in more than three years since joining the club - an FA Cup tie against Swansea in January 2018 - but he thrived on loan at Huesca last season, scoring 13 goals that narrowly failed to keep his side in La Liga.

