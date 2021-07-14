Where the Heart Leads Review: A Narrative Experience Like No Other

Life is nothing if not unpredictable. We have no way of knowing what decisions we'll have to make, or how our choices might shape our future. When we reflect back on everything that led us to where we are now, it's also very human to wonder just what might have happened if we'd done things differently. What would I be doing now? What kind of person would I be? And if you had the chance to do it all over again, would you change anything? In Where the Heart Leads from developer Armature Games, these are the kinds of questions I can't help but think about in the shoes of protagonist Whit Anderson. As a surreal narrative adventure, you navigate through Whit's past, present, and future, where you'll have to make a series of choices that shape and alter his life.