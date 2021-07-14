Where the Heart Leads Review: A Narrative Experience Like No Other
Narrative can be a powerful tool when allowed to flourish, and Armature Studios took that to heart with its latest release Where the Heart Leads, a game that captures moments in time, the grander picture of how lives intertwine, and how the trajectory of those lives can be shifted by the smallest of decisions. We've seen choice represented in plenty of games, but few games present a picture as immersive, compelling, and relatable as Where the Heart Leads. What starts out as a story of survival turns into one about family, love, heartbreak, legacy, and hard choices, and it's an experience I absolutely fell in love with.comicbook.com
