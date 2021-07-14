Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Where the Heart Leads Review: A Narrative Experience Like No Other

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNarrative can be a powerful tool when allowed to flourish, and Armature Studios took that to heart with its latest release Where the Heart Leads, a game that captures moments in time, the grander picture of how lives intertwine, and how the trajectory of those lives can be shifted by the smallest of decisions. We've seen choice represented in plenty of games, but few games present a picture as immersive, compelling, and relatable as Where the Heart Leads. What starts out as a story of survival turns into one about family, love, heartbreak, legacy, and hard choices, and it's an experience I absolutely fell in love with.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Choices#Armature Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Surreal Where the Heart Leads Is a Meandering, Pointless Journey

I’ve always been a fan of narrative-driven games: I sunk my teeth into point and click adventures in my youth, and used to preach about how video games can tell stories that movies and TV can’t. I still believe that, for the most part, video games can tell a story in a more personal way than other media, since you’re in the control or directing the action in some way, even if it’s a rudimentary binary choice. Where the Heart Leads is a narrative-drive game that tells a personal story about on man’s life and what led him to where he is now, told in a dream-like, surreal way.
Books & LiteratureDerrick

Review: Poetic verse finds narrative dead ends in 'Summertime'

In "Summertime," a diverse cross-section of young Los Angelenos express themselves through spoken word poetry, reacting to aggressions of the macro and micro variety through performative verses. It's an ambitious experiment that doesn't pay off. For one, the poets aren't actors by trade, and most come off stilted on camera....
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Where the Heart Leads

Armature is most recently, and probably best, known for their Xbox entry, ReCore. For as flawed as it is, it was an enjoyable title, and that verdict is shared among a lot of members of the WTMG staff. It is why my interest was piqued when I saw the trailer for their newest title, Where the Heart Leads. It is also why I was so completely let down after “playing” it.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Guide: How Long is Where the Heart Leads?

How long does it take to finish Where the Heart Leads on PS4? Armature Studios’ journey through time is not a quick one and you’ll need to be ready to invest a fair bit of time. Armature Studios’ Where the Heart Leads is not a quick game to finish. It’s...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Where The Heart Leads out now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Armature Studio’s PlayStation-exclusive Where the Heart Leads is out now on PS4 and PS5 via backward compatibility. We previously covered Where the Heart Leads on Game Freaks 365. If you are unfamiliar with the game, it is a surreal narrative journey through one man’s past from AAA veterans Armature Studio.
bleedingcool.com

Giveaway: Five PS4 Codes For Where The Heart Leads

Would you like a free copy of Where The Heart Leads for the PS4? We have five codes to give away today for you to play it. Armature Studio was kind enough to send along a few codes for us to give away as the game officially comes out today. We have five codes for you here at the bottom of this article, which you can snag on a first-come-first-serve basis. These are the only codes we have been given and will not be giving out any others. They only work for North America, and once a code is claimed, it is gone. Best of luck to you all!
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

What Does Your Inner Narrator Sound and Look Like?

We all read for a variety of reasons. Some read to feel a certain emotion or to understand something in a different point of view. For others, reading can be a source of inspiration for creative endeavors, hobbies, or life goals. It could be all of these or none of these, but have you ever thought about what happens when you read? What do you hear and see? While reading dialogue, do you hear yourself reading it or do you hear distinct voices for each character? Do the words on the page take you on a visual journey? Do you see the action unfold in your head?
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Have you tried... Making someone else's life-changing decisions in Where the Heart Leads?

Life is nothing if not unpredictable. We have no way of knowing what decisions we'll have to make, or how our choices might shape our future. When we reflect back on everything that led us to where we are now, it's also very human to wonder just what might have happened if we'd done things differently. What would I be doing now? What kind of person would I be? And if you had the chance to do it all over again, would you change anything? In Where the Heart Leads from developer Armature Games, these are the kinds of questions I can't help but think about in the shoes of protagonist Whit Anderson. As a surreal narrative adventure, you navigate through Whit's past, present, and future, where you'll have to make a series of choices that shape and alter his life.
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Discovery Answers 10-Year-Old Mystery

A new discovery has finally answered a 10-year-old mystery that has been plaguing players of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Skyrim is a game that boasts a vast open world with many mysteries, but it's also 10 years old, so almost all of these mysteries have been solved by someone on the Internet at one point or another. However, not every mystery has been solved, or at least the answer to every mystery isn't widely known.
TV & Videosmacny.org

Episode 214: Leading Like the Shepherd

Episode 214 of The Next Page is available for download!. In this week’s episode, we’re discussing David’s key leadership takeaways from the very popular Psalm 23. We’d love to hear from you! Send comments, questions, or discussion ideas to David at [email protected]. Happy Listening!. Marisa Norcross & David Freund.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Flash - Heart of the Matter Part 2 - Reviews

The Flash's season finale was filled with some sweet moments and some really kick ass ones too! Let's discuss!. I gotta say the war just never quite had the stakes I needed to care about it. I don't know if it was the non-scary Godspeed clones with their faux angry voices or if the tease of Godspeed seasons before made his real debut fall flat. All I know is that in this series August Heart is no Hunter Zolomon. Now that was a scary speedster!
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Where the Snow Settles Review

There are games that will happily provide you with a ten hour tutorial, and more rules and controls than you’d need to launch a spaceship to the moon and back, detailing how massive open worlds with millions of icons work, with hundreds of side missions and a plethora of special events all available to take in. It all gets a bit overwhelming at times. Luckily though there are games like Where the Snow Settles; games that shepherd you on a linear journey from A to B, more focused on the experience of the story and you taking in the sights. But is this enough for the modern-day gamer?

Comments / 0

Community Policy