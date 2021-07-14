Fighting Zebra Mussels

It’s safe to say the spawn is done and the catfish are feeding. There are many fish being caught all up and down the Red River. It appears the fish are moving to holes and more summer areas to take up residence. Fish the top, middle and outer edges of holes. Wood may or may not be good with the lack of current but don’t overlook it. The bait preference is changing some with the fish preferring dead bait. This means catch or kill your bait and pack it in ice (keeping it away from water) and use it when it’s a day or even two days old.