Salt Lake City, UT

Letter: Democrats need to use the power they have now and act with urgency

By Barbara Taylor
Salt Lake Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can bet if the Republicans had control of the Senate, House and White House, they wouldn’t hesitate to make permanent reforms keeping them in power, just like they are now doing in state Legislatures across the country. The Democrats need to take action: enlarge the Supreme Court, stop partisan gerrymandering; abolish the Electoral College; create two more states; and here’s a biggy no one mentions: Divide California in three so that those 39 million citizens get six senators rather than two. Let’s get going Democrats. The next election is approaching.

