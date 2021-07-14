Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Some say this group sponsors fill-in-the-blank legislation. It meets in Salt Lake City soon.

By Bryan Schott
Salt Lake Tribune
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah will host hundreds of lawmakers, mostly Republicans, as the American Legislative Exchange Council holds its annual meeting in Salt Lake City in late July. ALEC is one of the most influential conservative groups in the country. A 2019 investigation by USA Today, The Arizona Republic, and The Center for Public Integrity found that at least 10,000 bills copied from ALEC’s model legislation were introduced nationwide over an eight-year period. More than 2,100 of them were signed into law.

