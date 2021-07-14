Stretch of U.S. Hwy 2 dedicated to Helen P. Clarke

A blessedly cool and breezy day greeted the folks who turned out for the dedication of a 10-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 to Helen P. Clarke, a Piegan descendant who figured prominently in the history of the Blackfeet Nation. The ceremony took place at the horseshoe-shaped pullout between the summer buffalo pastures, with clouds providing intermittent shade on the landscape that is the Eastern Front of the Rocky Mountains.