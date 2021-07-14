Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glacier County, MT

Stretch of U.S. Hwy 2 dedicated to Helen P. Clarke

By JOHN MCGILL Glacier Reporter Editor
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blessedly cool and breezy day greeted the folks who turned out for the dedication of a 10-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 to Helen P. Clarke, a Piegan descendant who figured prominently in the history of the Blackfeet Nation. The ceremony took place at the horseshoe-shaped pullout between the summer buffalo pastures, with clouds providing intermittent shade on the landscape that is the Eastern Front of the Rocky Mountains.

www.cutbankpioneerpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glacier County, MT
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Helen#U S#Art#Mary Jo#The Blackfeet Nation#State#Blackfeet#Indians#Anti Indian#Scottish American#The Baker Massacre#The Helena Herald#Helenans#Catholic#The Indian Bureau#Congress#Otoes#Interior Rsb Department#Piegan Indian#The Helena Daily Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy