Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmet County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Emmet, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 07:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Winnebago Strong Winds with Thunderstorms Across Northern Iowa This Morning At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Terril to 8 miles south of Pocahontas. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Estherville, Algona, Emmetsburg, Pocahontas, Dakota City, Humboldt, Laurens, Swan Lake, Five Island Lake, Ingham Lake, Union Slogh, High Lake, Lost Island Lake, Silver Lake, Rush Lake, Armstrong, Buffalo Center, Graettinger, West Bend and Ruthven.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Pocahontas County, IA
County
Winnebago County, IA
City
Graettinger, IA
City
Pocahontas, IA
County
Kossuth County, IA
County
Palo Alto County, IA
City
Hancock, IA
City
Humboldt, IA
County
Humboldt County, IA
City
Laurens, IA
County
Hancock County, IA
City
West Bend, IA
City
Ruthven, IA
County
Emmet County, IA
City
Dakota City, IA
County
Webster County, IA
City
Buffalo Center, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Island Lake#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy