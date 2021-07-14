Special Weather Statement issued for Emmet, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 07:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Winnebago Strong Winds with Thunderstorms Across Northern Iowa This Morning At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Terril to 8 miles south of Pocahontas. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Estherville, Algona, Emmetsburg, Pocahontas, Dakota City, Humboldt, Laurens, Swan Lake, Five Island Lake, Ingham Lake, Union Slogh, High Lake, Lost Island Lake, Silver Lake, Rush Lake, Armstrong, Buffalo Center, Graettinger, West Bend and Ruthven.