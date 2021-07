TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (CSE: MJAR) (the "Company" or "MJardin"), a leader in premium cannabis production is pleased to announce that its flagship brand, Flint & Embers, has successfully shipped its first orders of cannabis to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") for retail sale. The OCS is Ontario's only legal online retailer and is responsible for the wholesale distribution of recreational cannabis products to private retailers in the province. MJardin expects its Flint & Embers products to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Ontario as well as online through the OCS at www.ocs.ca prior to the end of July 2021.