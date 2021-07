An England fan who was photographed with a lit flare protruding from his bottom during rowdy scenes in the build up to the Euro 2020 final claimed to have drunk 20 cans of cider before gaining access to Wembley Stadium without a ticket. Speaking to The Sun, Charlie Perry said he regretted “nothing” after being pictured in a crowd of England supporters before the match alongside the burning pyrotechnic.The Chelsea fan, 25, said: “I’d been on the p*** since half eight in the morning and had had at least 20 cans of Strongbow.“It was the biggest day of my...