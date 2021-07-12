Cancel
Penthouse ‘Crown Jewel’ in One of NYC’s Oldest Skyscrapers Hits the Market for $2M

By Claudine Zap
realtor.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe penthouse on top of one of New York City’s oldest skyscrapers has become available. Located in a historic Lower Manhattan building, the unit is available for $2 million. Billed as one of New York City’s “crown jewels,” the full-floor penthouse in the landmarked Liberty Tower offers an unusual aerie, where the owner is at eye level with the ornamental decorations that adorn the exterior.

