Morning Coffee – Wed, Jul 14

The Toronto Raptors have never been shy about shaking up NBA draft boards. It's become a bit of a tradition, if you will. Back in 2014, in Masai Ujiri's first draft with the organization, the Raptors shocked the NBA world by drafting Bruno Caboclo with the 20th pick. In 2016, Toronto selected Pascal Siakam at No. 27, a projected second-round pick in most mock drafts that year. In 2017, they got lucky as OG Anunoby fell and fell and fell right into their laps at No. 23. This year, the most obvious picks for Toronto are Evan Mobley, if he's available, Jalen Suggs, or Scottie Barnes. In all likelihood, the Raptors will make the obvious selection in a draft considered to be four or five players deep at the top end. But nobody should count out a Raptors surprise come draft night.