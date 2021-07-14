Reality Check: THE OVERRATED CRIME NARRATIVE

Backlash To Shitty Policing & Right-Wing Paranoia Fuels Myth. Last week I noted the uptick in crime in New York City – mostly violent crime – which has, across the board in the U.S., increased during the pandemic of 2020 and spilled into the first six months of this year. This is why I touted the centrist, former police captain and current Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams for the next mayor of NYC. The trends are not good, but it is important to point out that they are a mere blip in not only NYC’s recent and ignominious crime history, but also the greater U.S.. After a year of Black Lives Matter backlash to white cops murdering African Americans at an alarming clip and the ensuing absurd Defund the Police movement, leading into an embarrassingly sycophantic pro-police resistance, the numbers of growing crime rates have not only been exaggerated, but fetishized, mythologized, and just plain made up.