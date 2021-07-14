Azure Ray Visits ‘Sunshine Spotlight’

We are excited to start a new week. We have had another fun and busy week. We hope everyone’s week has been as blessed as ours. Let us tell you a little about our week. Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “It’s A New Day.” Sometimes we need a reminder to let go and move forward. Tuesday, We began the morning by exercising. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, Stephanie from Homecare Hospice came to visit us and we went out on the patio and enjoyed some sweet watermelon. That was pure happiness. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Confidence in God.” This was such a great message. Wednesday afternoon, We gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed some delicious snow cones, and watched Home Alone. Laughter filled the room. This is one of our favorite movies. Thursday, we began the day with a new and exciting game called snack twister. There was a huge crowd and everyone enjoyed it. Thursday afternoon, Mrs. Janet came and blessed us with beautiful songs of praise. Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom Friday to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another while watching The Price Is Right. Friday afternoon, Mr. Buddy Hester entertained everyone while playing the piano. It is such a joy to see him and listen to him play. Saturday morning, busy packets were handed out. The packets included fun facts about July 17, and what happened this day in history, coloring pages, word searches, and word scrambles. Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents.