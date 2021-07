Bukalapak is set to become Indonesia’s first tech unicorn to list on its stock exchange, but profitability is still nowhere in sight. Rachmat Kaimuddin’s promotion to CEO of e-commerce firm Bukalapak early last year came as a surprise to many—including himself. The former financier was tapped for the job because the company’s investors saw him as the right person to staunch the flow of red ink and put the 11-year-old firm on a path of profitability.