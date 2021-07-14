Carnival Cruise Line to demand unvaccinated passengers purchase travel cover

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCarnival Cruise Line is requiring all unvaccinated guests to purchase a travel insurance policy worth at least $10,000 before they can come aboard. The insurance requirement, which takes effect July 31, applies to cruise excursions leaving from Florida, the company said on its booking website. Proof of travel insurance will be required on passenger check-in, and the policy must be in the name of the corresponding traveler. The policy must also have $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation “without COVID-19 exclusions,” the cruise company explained.

