Murray Independent School District will not require masks for upcoming school year
MURRAY, KY– Students in the Murray Independent School District will return to class Aug. 5, and the school district announced Tuesday masks would not be required. "At this time students, staff, and the public are not required to wear masks while on district property, transportation, or activities," the school district said in a press release. "Individuals who choose to wear a mask may do so."www.wpsdlocal6.com
Comments / 0