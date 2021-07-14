Megan Starich

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. Nervous barely describes how on edge I feel. I hang from an anchor more than halfway up the Diamond, the 900-foot-high panel of granite that crowns the vertiginous East Face of Longs Peak (14,259 feet), Colorado. It’s August 9, 2020, on my redpoint attempt of the nine-pitch 5.13 that Bruce Miller and I have worked for the past four summers. Above me loom the hardest pitches: a short, bolted 5.13b face (the “Sport Pitch”), an overhanging 5.12 crack, the technical “Roof Pitch” (5.13a), and the final, razor-thin 5.12d face and seam. I look up at the Sport Pitch’s overhanging face ripped with fingertip edges and miniature corners. After you clip four bolts, the pitch finishes on Table Ledge, a horizontal band splitting the upper two-thirds of the wall that, here, is a mere six inches wide.
