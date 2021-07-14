Megan Starich

Now that the sun is shining upon us, it’s time to hit the trails and with that, we’ve rounded up the best ultralight backpacks with every traveler in mind. Whether you’re camping, hiking to Half Dome on a thru-hike, or going for a trail run, we have an excellent backpack for you. The bonus of an ultralight backpack means you can hike farther, climb higher, and reach new places each time you use it because nothing is weighing you down. The advantages of an ultralight backpack may mean less storage, but they often have the best pockets for the most important items, like water and easy-to-reach snacks.