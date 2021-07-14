Cancel
Vegan cooking: Pile on the fixings to these tasty sandwiches

Cover picture for the articleHere are some lunchtime favorites to put together when the mood strikes. Of course, I’d never tell you that you can’t enjoy these culinary delights for dinner, too!. This is a family favorite. Even my non-vegan grown children make these. These are a two-day process, but worth the effort. You will be amazed how much these carrots remind you of hot dogs. I usually double the carrots and marinade so that we can have carrot hot dogs for dinner and then for lunch the next day, and if we’re lucky, the day after that.

