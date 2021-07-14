EYBL Extended Peach Jam features several top Duke recruits

The Peach Jam has historically been the postseason tournament for Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League, the final matchup after four qualifying events that dot different regions of the country. Adidas and Under Armour have their own circuits, but since its inception in 2010, the EYBL Circuit has boasted some of the top high school talent in the country in a competitive environment. And this month's event was adopted from a preexisting tournament that has roots all the way back to 1996, hosted at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina. Dirk Nowitzki played in the first tournament, and world famous basketball players like Yao Ming, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Amare Stoudemire, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Kyrie Irving, John Wall, Jayson Tatum, and many more have suited up in the four adjacent courts (there are six courts this year) inside the center just over the state lines from Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters.