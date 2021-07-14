Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

NIST scientist develops way to analyze illegal opioids faster, earns Sammies nod

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. One of the difficulties of controlling illegal opioids is that it comes mixed in with other substances. Sometimes detecting it can take hours of chemical analysis and pose dangers to law enforcement lab people. Edward Sisco is a chemist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology who developed a way to cut the analysis time from hours to seconds. For his work, he’s a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program. Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Sisco about his work.

federalnewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nist#Sammies#Opioids#Forensic Science#Nist#Federal Drive#Apple Podcasts#Podcastone#Gcms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Laboratories
Country
China
Related
EPAfederalnewsnetwork.com

Federal labs consortium director has to manage dozens of agency engineers

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. It’s one thing to work on your own as an engineer, but leading a team of engineers is something else entirely. But what about running a consortium of executives from dozens of agencies, all with ideas about how to do a single function? That’s what Paul Zielinski has done for about the last year and a half. For the third installment in our tech transfer series, the Federal Laboratory Consortium executive director joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Sammies finalist from DHS developed technique for scanning visa applications faster

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. How can the Department of Homeland Security possibly vet 40,000 people coming to the United States every day to spot the possible security threats? Until recently, it couldn’t, or it took so long a terrorist could already have moved in. Lori Vislocky developed, in record time and on a shoestring, a modern information system that lets Custom and Border Protection easily screen bad visa applications. She’s technical director in DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.
Public Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

The Government Publishing Office is out early with a whole new post-pandemic work policy

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Nearly everyone has been wondering what federal teleworking policies will look like after the pandemic. One agency has put a stake in the ground on that very question. And it’s a Congressional agency: the Government Publishing Office. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got all the details from GPO director Hugh Halpern and GPO’s Chief Human Capital Officer Dan Mielke.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

What it takes to keep federal technology transfer going

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. We conclude our series on the Federal Lab Consortium and the business of federal tech transfer with a look at the operational arm that keeps it all going. It’s called the TechLink Center, and it’s housed at Montana State University. Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked about it with the Center’s new executive director Brett Cusker.
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the Defense Department needs to create new career paths and is looking to add technology skills to its basic training programs in order to prepare the agency for the opportunities and threats raised by artificial intelligence. The National Security Commission on AI, in its final...
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Recounting how far GAO has come in 100 years

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Budget and Accounting Act is 100 years old, and so is the Government Accountability Office — formerly called the General Accounting Office. The agency, part of Congress, has come a long way from its origins in bean counting. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got a brief overview from the GAO’s Chief Operating Officer Kate Siggerud.
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Common sense is great. Will it apply to telework policy?

When I hear some politician tout something as “common sense,” I instinctively grab my right rear tuchus to protect my wallet. Yet common sense is a quality that exists in real life. I went bowling last night for the first time in 15 years. I lack bowling skill, to put it mildly. But a piece of sports common sense dawned on me in the second string. Namely, look down the lane at the pins as you release the ball. Bowling balls, footballs, fishing flies, javelins, motorcycles — they all go where your eyes go. Common sense. I didn’t bowl any strikes but I at least rolled a 3-digit score.
Scienceeverythingrf.com

NIST Uses Radio Signals to Develop Images Hidden and Speeding Objects

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Wavsens have developed a method for using radio signals to create real-time images and videos of hidden and moving objects, which could help firefighters find escape routes or victims inside buildings filled with fire and smoke. The technique could also help track hypersonic objects such as missiles and space debris.
Small Businessfederalnewsnetwork.com

CMMC and controlling costs: Understanding your cybersecurity needs

The Defense Department’s implementation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) has been met with mixed feedback, but not all negativity is as prescient as it seems. There is valid concern surrounding cost-demands for small businesses hoping to win contracts with the DoD, but talk has been more reactionary than strategic. Do not be overwhelmed by fear, uncertainty and doubt — consider instead that CMMC is part of the larger need for a cybersecurity program within your organization.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Defense Department officials want to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing to solve frontline and logistical challenges alike under a recent policy change, even as the department’s watchdog raises new concerns about how the military secures its 3D printing systems.
ComputersFireEngineering.com

NIST Researchers Develop AI Tool to Predict Flashover

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have developed an artificial intelligence tool that purports to be able to predict flashovers at structure fires, according to a new podcast. The Federal News Network spoke with NIST researcher Dr. Andy Tam about the phenomenon of flashover itself and...
InternetPosted by
Reason.com

The USPS' Semi-Secret Internet Surveillance Apparatus

Pop quiz: Which federal agency runs a social media surveillance unit known as the Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP)?. If you guessed the FBI, the CIA, or the Department of Homeland Security—sorry. This one belongs to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). And through it, postal inspectors have been monitoring social media platforms about U.S. protests, using tools that include a facial recognition database.

Comments / 0

Community Policy