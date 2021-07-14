Rain and Storm Chances Increasing this Weekend
Another hot and sticky day with highs reaching the low 90s. Chance showers and storms will bubble up late afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will stretch through the week and into the weekend. Shower and storm chances will increase this weekend as high pressure off the coast breaks down. Temps will be a few degrees below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will bring more widespread rain and storms early next week.www.wccbcharlotte.com
