Rain and Storm Chances Increasing this Weekend

By Nicole Madden
wccbcharlotte.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother hot and sticky day with highs reaching the low 90s. Chance showers and storms will bubble up late afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will stretch through the week and into the weekend. Shower and storm chances will increase this weekend as high pressure off the coast breaks down. Temps will be a few degrees below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will bring more widespread rain and storms early next week.

