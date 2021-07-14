Cancel
Economy

The ECB Starts Work on Creating a Digital Version of the Euro

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — The European Central Bank announced Wednesday that it's starting work toward creating a digital euro currency as more consumers ditch cash. The project is expected to take two years and the idea is to design a digital version of the common currency, used in the 19 members of the euro zone. However, the actual implementation of the central bank-backed currency could take another two years on top of the design and investigation stage.

Christine Lagarde
