The ECB Starts Work on Creating a Digital Version of the Euro
LONDON — The European Central Bank announced Wednesday that it's starting work toward creating a digital euro currency as more consumers ditch cash. The project is expected to take two years and the idea is to design a digital version of the common currency, used in the 19 members of the euro zone. However, the actual implementation of the central bank-backed currency could take another two years on top of the design and investigation stage.www.nbcnewyork.com
