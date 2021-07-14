Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, KY

Castle & Key is Distillers’ newest ‘Heritage’ member

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Castle & Key Distillery has been recognized as Kentucky Distillers’ Association’s 15th Heritage-level member, which is the highest rank for distilleries that age more than 50,000 barrels a year. “We’re thrilled to be joining the KDA and will be seeking a spot soon on the...

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Frankfort, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Frankfort, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillers#Distillery#Kentucky Bourbon Trail#Food Drink#Beverages#Heritage#Wtvq#Kda#Castle Key
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
myneworleans.com

Summerade Cocktail Tasting at Seven Three Distilling Co.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join Seven Three Distillery & Shake Shack for a Summerade Cocktail Tasting. The event will place from 5-8 p.m., and will feature the newly launched Summerade trio paired with Seven Three’s local spirits. There will also be swag and a few other surprises throughout the evening.
DrinksPosted by
EDNPub

Heritage Distilling Co. at Market Alley

Join Heritage Distilling Co. in the Market Alley for cocktail kits, apparel, fun barware, cocktails-to-go, cocktails for onsite consumption, and bottles to go. Channel your inner bartender and see how Heritage Distilling Co. creates delicious drinks that cater to all different types of people and personalities. Grab a bottle to-go...
Drinksbourbonlens.com

131: Castle & Key Distillery’s Restoration Rye Batch 1 of 2021

Castle & Key just released its 3rd installment of Restoration Rye, 2021 Batch #1. This batch was crafted from 80 barrels and was meant to highlight some notes that are perfect for summer whiskey drinking. We compare this 2021 release to Batch 1 from 2020 in this episode. Each batch of Restoration Rye Whiskey is blended using a series of pods. Each pod is created by grouping barrels to create a specific sensory profile. Restoration Rye features a mashbill of 63% Rye; 20% Malted Barley; 17% Yellow Corn. Enjoy this episode as we talk about how these two batches match up and whether we think Castle & Key is heading in the right direction with their whiskey releases.
Restaurantsgreatbritishchefs.com

Heritage Dulwich

Being an entire subcontinent in itself means it should come as no surprise that the food of India is, to put it mildly, pretty varied. The difference in dishes between the north, south, east and west is vast, with completely different ingredients and cooking techniques used. At Heritage Dulwich, chef Dayashankar Sharma shines a light on dishes from regions of India not as well known in the UK, combining them with British produce and adding his own contemporary spin.
DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Limestone Branch Master Distiller Stephen Beam Releases Newest Expression Of Yellowstone® Limited Edition

ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limestone Branch Distillery is releasing 2021 Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Featuring the most mature and flavorful 7-year-old and 15-year-old bourbons hand-selected by Limestone Branch Master Distiller Stephen Beam - including select 7-year-old barrels finished in Amarone casks - the latest expression of Yellowstone Limited Edition will be available at retail starting in July at a suggested retail price of $99.99 per bottle.
New Canaan, CTNew Haven Register

Wine expert distilling differences for New Canaan Men's Club members

Wine Expert Rachel Imbrogno, who has worked in the industry for more than 15 years, is returning to speak to the members of the New Canaan Men’s Club at their regular weekly in-person meeting on Friday July 23, about sparkling wines, the distinction between champagne, and the wine of Prosecco, and what drove last year’s increase in sparkling wines’ popularity.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

PROUD HERITAGE

Today's keepers build on decades of investment in city parks. A July 9 article in The Journal Gazette reported that WalletHub ranked Fort Wayne rather poorly (96th) among 100 cities regarding our recreational opportunities. Friends of the Parks of Allen County respectfully must disagree. We believe we have much to...
Drinksreviewjournal.com

The D.I.Y. science of speed-aging distilled spirits

The calendar-shrinking contraption sits behind a glass window. “That’s the actual gear that’s used for aging the booze,” Bryan Davis says, eyeing a series of stainless steel tanks fronted by a smaller machine with a clear facade. Davis will bring his Lost Spirits Distillery to Area15 on Aug. 15. Six...
Drinksescalontimes.com

Local Wineries Sprouting Up In A Town Year You

Selections from wineries outside of Washington, D.C? Specific vintages from the Finger Lakes region? Reislings from Ontario? Chambourcin from central New Jersey? California may still be the hub of commercial domestic wine production, but vineyards across North America are showing that they, too, can produce quality, flavorful wines for their communities. Winemaking businesses are taking root all over Canada and the United States. In 1999, there were just six wineries in Loudoun Valley, Va., a region near the nation’s capital. By 2013, there were 40 wineries in that same region, and the number keeps growing – so much so that the region has been dubbed “D.C.’s Wine Country.” Loudoun Valley is just one area of North America that has seen a boom in local vineyards, wine tastings and direct-to-consumer resale of products produced on their estates. The Wine Business Monthly database indicated that the total number of wineries in the United States recently showed a 4.5 percent increase from one year to the next. Wines of Canada points out there are now more than 800 licensed wineries in Canada and more are in the planning stages. The most popular areas for producing Canadian wines are southern Ontario by the Great Lakes and the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia. The regions known for producing American wines are more diverse. While California, Washington and Oregon clock in with the most wineries, Texas, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, and Missouri make up the top 10, according to the American Association of Wine Economists. All 50 states and the District of Columbia now have their own wineries. With so many star-spangled and maple-leaf loving wine enthusiasts, one never has to travel far to sample a local vintage. What makes many local vineyards so appealing is their backstories. Consumers have long been interested in the origin tales behind products, as taste and appearance alone often do not move niche items. Local wineries appeal to the public because they connect consumers to the wines and the vineyards on an emotional level. Who doesn’t want to see a local vintner succeed in an industry dominated by big names from Europe and elsewhere? In addition, serving and enjoying a wine from one’s own state or province can be a talking point at any gathering, helping to inspire even more local wine fans.
Grand Rapids, MIgrmag.com

Long Road Distillers wins multiple ASCOT Awards

Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers took home several honors from the inaugural ASCOT awards. Honors include double platinum recognition for Long Road Original Aquavit and Grand Absinthe, and gold for Long Road Orange Liqueur and Dry Gin. The distillery’s Aquavit also earned the title of best of class and best of category, taking home another “best aquavit” honor from a major spirits competition.
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

Stagg Jr. wins Best Bourbon Whiskey in inaugural ASCOT Awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Stagg Jr. 131.1 Proof has received the Best Bourbon Whiskey award in the “Best in Class” category of the first ever American Spirit Council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards. Named after George T. Stagg, the bourbon was first introduced in 2013. “We are...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

New Riff Distilling breaks ground on $2M expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Cincinnati region's largest craft distillery has broken ground on an expansion that will allow it to beef up its capacity in anticipation of the continued bourbon boom. New Riff Distilling, located at 24 Distillery Way in Newport, on July 13 announced it had broken...
Kodak, TNwvlt.tv

Sugarlands Distilling Co. caps largest whiskey distilling pot in U.S.

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sugarlands Distilling Company capped the largest pot still in the country Friday in Kodak, Tennessee. The capping ceremony included a sneak-peak of the company’s newest production center and distillery for visitors. The new still has the capacity to distill 4,500 gallons of whiskey mash and Sugarlands...
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Next Round: Inside the Rapid Growth of Tattersall Distilling

On this episode of “Next Round,” host Adam Teeter chats with Jon Kreidler, co-founder of Tattersall Distilling, to discuss the rapid growth of his spirits brand. Currently, the brand offers over 30 products and produces a whopping 40,000 cases each year — not a small feat for a brand that has only existed for six years.
Kentucky StateOnlyInYourState

Country Cupboard Is An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Kentucky That’s Full Of Southern Flavor

Endless fried chicken, country fried steak, green beans, collard greens, cornbread, and pie… this is the stuff of a Southern foodie’s dreams, and it’s a reality at Country Cupboard in Kentucky! Located in the winsome town of Madisonville, Country Cupboard is an all-you-can-eat buffet in Kentucky that’s big on Southern flavor, fare, and, of course, hospitality.
Kentucky StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Hidden Kentucky Beach Has Water Just As Clear As The Caribbean

This year, we have planned a real vacation. Just so you know, it's been five years since we went anywhere for a whole week. I'm so excited. We are going to the beach, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. We haven't been to the beach in what seems like forever. The sunshine, sand, and beautiful water. To me, there is nothing like it, even if it's not the ocean, but an amazing hidden lake In Kentucky.
Albany, NYwamc.org

Food Friday: Albany Distilling And DeFazio's

Pizza and whiskey, a match made in heaven. Wait... what??? Here to talk about just that on Food Friday are John Curtin of Albany Distilling and Matt DeFazio of DeFazio's Pizzeria. Who knows, Matt's dad Rocco DeFazio may even join the fun. What could go wrong? Ray Graf hosts. Matthew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy