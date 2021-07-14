The Best DIY Lavender Foot Scrub To Pamper Your Summer Feet

Nothing screams summer better than a yummy picnic in the great outdoors. Whether you're hosting yours in a park, on the beach or in your very own backyard, you'll need a few things to make it picture-perfect. Wine, cheese, forks, knives, cups, plates, the list literally goes on and on. Though packing and toting all these things to your picnic location might seem daunting, a lot of modern picnic baskets come with extras that take all the stress out of transporting all your essentials. We rounded up nine of the best baskets currently available, and we've got to admit, not only are they super chic, they're also highly functional too. Keep reading to find out more!