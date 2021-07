(WENDELIN) The Holy Cross Wendelin Sesquicentennial Celebration will be hosting a parade coming up on Saturday, July 31st, starting at 1:00 that afternoon. While the event is now less than three weeks away, those interested in taking part in the parade are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible by Friday, July 23rd. Businesses, organizations, horses, vehicles, and more can submit an entry by sending them via the mail to : HCC Parade, 117 Shale Road, Noble, Illinois, 62868. Make plans now for July 31st.