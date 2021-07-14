Cancel
Mendota, IL

Bauer brothers keep mowing down pins

By Jul 14, 2021
Mendota Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – Gain experience, learn, grow and achieve goals. That is what the Bauer brothers of Mendota intended to do this bowling tournament season, and it paid off. Brothers Landon, 14, and Paxton, 12, have been bowling together since the ages of 5 and 7. Since that time the boys have dedicated time practicing and honing skills both on and off the lanes. By the team they reached ages 9 and 11, they began to compete in scholarship tournaments, and within their first year of those events, both of then cashed in on some scholarship money and one earned a spot to compete nationally at the Jr. Gold Tournament.

