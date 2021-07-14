Cancel
‘I hope you get hit by a car’: Apt Cape Cod closes for a day of kindness after customers make staff cry

By Cassie McGrath
Posted by 
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brewster restaurant Apt Cape Cod closed for breakfast for a day of kindness after customers made staff cry. The restaurant posted a statement to Facebook on Thursday, “As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing at us, threatening to sue, arguing and yelling at my staff, making team members cry. This is an unacceptable way to treat any human.”

Comments / 2

ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
