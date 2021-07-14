Cancel
Guaranteed monthly income pilot program launches in New England city

By The Associated Press
Providence on Tuesday joined a small but growing number of U.S. cities pledging to provide a guaranteed monthly income to a certain number of low-income residents. Under the Providence Guaranteed Income pilot program announced by Mayor Jorge Elorza and others, 110 city families living at or under 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible to apply for the opportunity to receive $500 a month for 12 months.

