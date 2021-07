PHILADELPHIA — The problem with trading Ben Simmons is as it always has been: finding a deal that actually makes the Sixers a better team. A recent report by veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein listed the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors as teams who are known to have expressed interest. That list is certain to grow. For now, though, let's look at how each team lines up with the Sixers, and the deals that could give 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey something to think about.