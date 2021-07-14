Kinzinger Says Continuing Humanitarian Aid to Syria is Right Thing to Do
16th District Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he's glad to see that the international community understands the dire crisis in Syria after the United Nations' Security Council voted to extend humanitarian aid last week. In a statement, Kinzinger says that the United States and its allies must work to ease the suffering of the Syrian people and ensure that international aid reaches those who need it most.www.wspynews.com
