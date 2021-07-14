New Round Of Severed Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Possible

The unsettled weather pattern will result in more showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, July 14. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

There's a chance for a new round of potentially severe thunderstorms to sweep through the region.

The time frame in which storm activity is possible is from the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 14 until close to midnight.

There will be scattered showers and drizzle at times in the morning on Wednesday, which will be a warmer and more humid day, with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

There will be some sunshine in the afternoon before a line of showers and storms is expected to sweep through the region from the west to the east.

Torrential downpours, damaging winds, frequent lightning are possible with storm activity, along with a chance for hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

"Due to the extremely humid conditions and weak steering winds, any shower or thunderstorm has the potential to produce localized flooding downpours through at least Wednesday," according to AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer.

Thursday, July 15 is expected to be the driest day of the week, with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the upper 80s and calm winds.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

