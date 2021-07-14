Masks optional for fully-vaccinated in Superior schools
Indoor mask use will be optional for staff and students who are fully vaccinated in the Superior School District beginning Monday, July 19. In addition, staff and students will not need to wear masks outdoors. The Superior School Board discussed the revisions to the district's COVID-19 plan, which are based on updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during its Monday, July 12 meeting.www.superiortelegram.com
