Mendota, IL

City Council meets new K-9 officer

By Jul 14, 2021
Mendota Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – The Mendota City Council awarded a street maintenance bid and met the newest member of the Mendota Police Department at the council’s regular meeting on July 6. Mayor David Boelk said the city received two bids for its 2021 non-motor fuel tax street maintenance program and the council accepted the bid of Advanced Asphalt Company of Princeton in the amount of $161,119. Work to be done will include Burlington Street curb and gutter and also the Welland Road pavement.

