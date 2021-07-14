Births-July 14

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNathaniel and Tiffany (Kathol) Hitchins of Seward, Neb., are the parents of a son, Brek Turner, born July 1, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Seward. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was welcomed home by brothers Trace, 12, and Zayd, 23 months. Maternal grandparents are Duane and Connie Kathol of Hartington, Neb. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Debbie Hitchins of Eureka, and the late Phyllis Rogers Hitchins. Paternal great-grandparents are Myrtle Setchell Hitchins of Peru and the late Joseph Wayne Hitchins, and Bonnie Timm Rogers of Sycamore and the late Charles Rogers and the late Phyllis Durham Rogers.

