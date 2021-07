Soccer fans around the world held their breaths as England and Italy headed into a penalty shootout following a nail biting regular period plus overtime that left the two teams in a 1-1 draw. The shootout would determine who would be crowned victors of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship on Sunday, July 11. Nineteen-year-old midfielder Bukayo Saka stepped up to take England’s fifth penalty in hopes of leading the team into the next round of penalty kicks.