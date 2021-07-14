OMDb

Famous actresses from New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in New Jersey from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Ali Larter

Amy Aquino

Ashley Tisdale

Bebe Neuwirth

Brittany Underwood

- Born: Cherry Hill, New Jersey (2/28/1976)- Known for:--- Clear Rivers in "Final Destination" (2000)--- Lisa in "Obsessed" (2009)--- Brooke Taylor Windham in "Legally Blonde" (2001)- Born: Teaneck, New Jersey (3/20/1957)- Known for:--- Alice Baxter in "Working Girl" (1988)--- Miss Martinez in "White Oleander" (2002)--- Dr. Joanna 'Joey' Diamond in "Picket Fences" (1995-1996)- Born: West Deal, New Jersey (7/2/1985)- Known for:--- Sharpay Evans in "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" (2008)--- Candace Flynn in "Phineas and Ferb" (2007-2015)--- Jody in "Scary Movie V" (2013)- Born: Newark, New Jersey (12/31/1958)- Known for:--- Dr. Lilith Sternin in "Cheers" (1986-1993)--- Nora Shepherd in "Jumanji" (1995)--- Lana Jong in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003)- Born: Newark, New Jersey (7/6/1988)- Known for:--- Langston Wilde in "One Life to Live" (2002-2012)--- Loren Tate in "Hollywood Heights" (2012)--- Willow Palin in "Game Change" (2012)

Christina Milian

Courtney Henggeler

Cristin Milioti

Danika Yarosh

Elizabeth Gillies

- Born: Jersey City, New Jersey (9/26/1981)- Known for:--- Linda Moon in "Be Cool" (2005)--- Isabelle Fuentes in "Pulse" (2006)--- Paris Morgan in "Love Don't Cost a Thing" (2003)- Born: Phillipsburg, New Jersey (12/11/1978)- Known for:--- Amanda LaRusso in "Cobra Kai" (2018-2021)--- Missy Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" (2008-2018)--- Claudia in "Mom" (2013-2015)- Born: Cherry Hill, New Jersey (8/16/1985)- Known for:--- Teresa Petrillo in "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013)--- Sarah in "Palm Springs" (2020)--- Betsy Solverson in "Fargo" (2015)- Born: Morristown, New Jersey (10/1/1998)- Known for:--- Samantha in " Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" (2016)--- Malina Bennet in " Heroes Reborn" (2015-2016)--- Caroline Found in " The Miracle Season" (2018)- Born: Haworth, New Jersey (7/26/1993)- Known for:--- Mandy in "Animal" (2014)--- Heather in "Vacation" (2015)--- Jade West in "Victorious" (2010-2013)

Elizabeth Peña

Eva Marie Saint

Harley Quinn Smith

Hope Davis

Hunter Schafer

- Born: Elizabeth, New Jersey (9/23/1959)- Died: 10/14/2014- Known for:--- Johnson in "Rush Hour" (1998)--- Pilar in "Lone Star" (1996)--- Rosie Morales in "La Bamba" (1987)- Born: Newark, New Jersey (7/4/1924)- Known for:--- Edie Doyle in "On the Waterfront" (1954)--- Eve Kendall in "North by Northwest" (1959)--- Martha Kent in "Superman Returns" (2006)- Born: Red Bank, New Jersey (6/26/1999)- Known for:--- Mallory Higgins in "Cruel Summer" (2021)--- Froggie' in "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" (2019)--- Lindsay in "All These Small Moments" (2018)- Born: Englewood, New Jersey (3/23/1964)- Known for:--- Joyce Brabner in "American Splendor" (2003)--- Madeleine Gravis in "Synecdoche, New York" (2008)--- Jeannie Schmidt in "About Schmidt" (2002)- Born: Trenton, New Jersey (12/31/1999)- Known for:--- Jules Vaughn in "Euphoria" 2019-2021

Jane Krakowski

Janeane Garofalo

Jessica Hecht

Jessica St. Clair

Joanna Cassidy

- Born: Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey (10/11/1968)- Known for:--- Jenna Maroney in "30 Rock" (2006-2013)--- Cousin Vicki in "National Lampoon's Vacation" (1983)--- Elaine Vassal in "Ally McBeal" (1997-2002)- Born: Newton, New Jersey (9/28/1964)- Known for:--- Bowler in "Mystery Men" (1999)--- Colette in "Ratatouille" (2007)--- Abby in "The Truth About Cats & Dogs" (1996)- Born: Princeton, New Jersey (6/28/1965)- Known for:--- Helena in "Whatever Works" (2009)--- Susan in "Friends" (1994-2000)--- Boy's Mother in "Stay" (2005)- Born: Westfield, New Jersey (9/21/1976)- Known for:--- Debbie in " She's Out of My League" (2010)--- Whitney in " Bridesmaids" (2011)--- Beth in " Life as We Know It" (2010)- Born: Haddonfield, New Jersey (8/2/1945)- Known for:--- Zhora in "Blade Runner" (1982)--- Dolores in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" (1988)--- Eileen Gallagher in "The Package" (1989)

Jodi Lyn O'Keefe

Judith Light

Katrina Bowden

Kerri Green

Kirsten Dunst

- Born: Cliffwood Beach, New Jersey (10/10/1978)- Known for:--- Taylor Vaughan in "She's All That" (1999)--- Sarah in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (1998)--- Ashley in "Whatever It Takes" (2000)- Born: Trenton, New Jersey (2/9/1949)- Known for:--- Angela Bower in " Who's the Boss?" (1984-1992)--- Shelly Pfefferman in " Transparent" (2014-2019)--- Claire Meade in " Ugly Betty" (2006-2010)- Born: Wyckoff, New Jersey (9/19/1988)- Known for:--- Allison in "Tucker and Dale vs Evil" (2010)--- Shelby in "Piranha 3DD" (2012)--- Cerie in "30 Rock" (2006-2013)- Born: Fort Lee, New Jersey (1/14/1967)- Known for:--- Andy in "The Goonies" (1985)--- Maggie in "Lucas" (1986)--- Jennifer Chester in "Summer Rental" (1985)- Born: Point Pleasant, New Jersey (4/30/1982)- Known for:--- Mary Jane Watson in "Spider-Man" (2002)--- Justine in "Melancholia" (2011)--- Younger Amy March in "Little Women" (1994)

Kristen Connolly

Laura Prepon

Laura San Giacomo

Lauren Cohan

Lee Garlington

- Born: Montclair, New Jersey (7/12/1980)- Known for:--- Dana in "The Cabin in the Woods" (2011)--- Woman Reading on Bench in "The Happening" (2008)--- Stephanie in "The Bay" (2012)- Born: Watchung, New Jersey (3/7/1980)- Known for:--- Alex Vause in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)--- Donna Pinciotti in "That '70s Show" (1998-2006)--- Charlotte Dylan in "The Hero" (2017)- Born: Hoboken, New Jersey (11/14/1962)- Known for:--- Cynthia in "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" (1989)--- Kit De Luca in "Pretty Woman" (1990)--- Crazy Cora in "Quigley Down Under" (1990)- Born: Cherry Hill, New Jersey (1/7/1982)- Known for:--- Greta Evans in "The Boy" (2016)--- Alice Kerr in "Mile 22" (2018)--- Maggie Rhee in "The Walking Dead" (2011-2022)- Born: Teaneck, New Jersey (7/20/1953)- Known for:--- Mary Pat Foley in " The Sum of All Fears" (2002)--- Dr. Elena Rhyzkov in " Sneakers" (1992)--- Beulah Gasnick in " Field of Dreams" (1989)

Linda Hunt

Lisa Marie

Liz Katz

Liza Weil

Madeline Brewer

- Born: Morristown, New Jersey (4/2/1945)- Known for:--- Billy Kwan in "The Year of Living Dangerously" (1982)--- Miss Schlowski in "Kindergarten Cop" (1990)--- Grandmother Willow in "Pocahontas" (1995)- Born: Piscataway, New Jersey (12/5/1968)- Known for:--- May Lewis in "We Are Still Here" (2015)--- Vampira in "Ed Wood" (1994)--- Martian Girl in "Mars Attacks!" (1996)- Born: Randolph, New Jersey (7/8/1988)- Known for:--- Carrie in "Guest House" (2020)--- Bloodshine in "Borderlands 3" (2019)--- Cortana in "Super Power Beat Down" (2012-2014)- Born: Passaic, New Jersey (6/5/1977)- Known for:--- Paris Geller in "Gilmore Girls" (2000-2007)--- Suicide Girl in "Dragonfly" (2002)--- Debbie the Babysitter in "Stir of Echoes" (1999)- Born: Pitman, New Jersey (5/1/1992)- Known for:--- Janine Lindo in "The Handmaid's Tale" (2017-2021)--- Dawn in "Hustlers" (2019)--- Alice in "Cam" (2018)

Mary McCormack

Melissa Fumero

Melissa Rauch

Meryl Streep

Michelle Borth

- Born: Plainfield, New Jersey (2/8/1969)- Known for:--- Andrea Baker in "Deep Impact" (1998)--- Mary Shannon in "In Plain Sight" (2008-2012)--- Rachel Powell in "K-PAX" (2001)- Born: Lyndhurst, New Jersey (8/19/1982)- Known for:--- Amy Santiago in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2013-2021)--- Adriana Cramer in "One Life to Live" (1998-2011)--- Melissa in "I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell" (2009)- Born: Marlboro, New Jersey (6/23/1980)- Known for:--- Bernadette Rostenkowski in "The Big Bang Theory" (2009-2019)--- Harley Quinn in "Batman and Harley Quinn" (2017)--- Hope Ann Greggory in "The Bronze" (2006)- Born: Summit, New Jersey (6/22/1949)- Known for:--- Karen in "Out of Africa" (1985)--- Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)--- Violet Weston in "August: Osage County" (2013)- Born: Secaucus, New Jersey (8/19/1978)- Known for:--- Super Hero Mary in "Shazam!" (2019)--- Catherine Rollins in "Hawaii Five-0" (2010-2020)--- Lynn Fenton in "Teenage Cocktail" (2016)

Retta

Sandra Dee

Sofia Black-D'Elia

Susan Misner

Taissa Farmiga

- Born: Newark, New Jersey (4/12/1970)- Known for:--- Donna Meagle in " Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015)--- Evidence Room Cop in " Fracture" (2007)--- Lucas' Mom in " Good Boys" (2019)- Born: Bayonne, New Jersey (4/23/1942)- Died: 2/20/2005- Known for:--- Francie Lawrence aka Gidget in "Gidget" (1959)--- Chantal Stacy in "If a Man Answers" (1962)--- Susie (16) in "Imitation of Life" (1959)- Born: Clifton, New Jersey (12/24/1991)- Known for:--- Jessie Pierce in "Project Almanac" (2015)--- Tirzah Ben-Hur in "Ben-Hur" (2016)--- Not Magda in "The Immigrant" (2013)- Born: Paterson, New Jersey (2/8/1971)- Known for:--- Liz in "Chicago" (2002)--- Agent Lisa Franks in "The Forgotten" (2004)--- Harry Winston Dancer in "Everyone Says I Love You" (1996)- Born: Readington, New Jersey (8/17/1994)- Known for:--- Max Cartwright in "The Final Girls" (2015)--- Melanie Clark in "6 Years" (2015)--- Sam in "The Bling Ring" (2013)

Tara Reid

Traci Wolfe

Vera Farmiga

Zoe Saldana

- Born: Wyckoff, New Jersey (11/8/1975)- Known for:--- Vicky in "American Pie" (1999)--- Bunny Lebowski in "The Big Lebowski" (1998)--- Sasha Thomas in "Urban Legend" (1998)- Born: Plainfield, New Jersey (12/27/1960)- Known for:--- Rianne Murtaugh in " Lethal Weapon" (1987)--- Rianne Murtaugh in " Lethal Weapon 2" (1989)--- Rianne Murtaugh in " Lethal Weapon 3" (1992)- Born: Clifton, New Jersey (8/6/1973)- Known for:--- Alex Goran in "Up in the Air" (2009)--- Madolyn in "The Departed" (2006)--- Kate in "Orphan" (2009)- Born: Passaic, New Jersey (6/19/1978)- Known for:--- Neytiri in "Avatar" (2009)--- Uhura in "Star Trek" (2009)--- Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)