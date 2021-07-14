Meet the new members of the nonprofit Salt Lake Tribune’s expanded board
More than two years after it sought to become the first legacy U.S. newspaper to go nonprofit, The Salt Lake Tribune has added five new members to its governing board. The infusion approved last week replaced three outgoing directors and expanded the board by two members, bringing the volunteer panel in charge of steering the 150-year-old news outlet’s financial and editorial missions to 11 members.www.sltrib.com
Comments / 0