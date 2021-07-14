Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Meet the new members of the nonprofit Salt Lake Tribune’s expanded board

By Tony Semerad
Salt Lake Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two years after it sought to become the first legacy U.S. newspaper to go nonprofit, The Salt Lake Tribune has added five new members to its governing board. The infusion approved last week replaced three outgoing directors and expanded the board by two members, bringing the volunteer panel in charge of steering the 150-year-old news outlet’s financial and editorial missions to 11 members.

