Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Future Cars: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Celestiq Bring American Luxury to EVs

MotorTrend Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT IT IS: The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq midsize SUV is the luxury brand's first battery electric vehicle. Serving up 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, the Lyriq has a familiar five-passenger, four-door layout but with its own cool, black-accented face, illuminated Cadillac crest, animated approach lighting, gigantic wheels, and a rakish rear window. Inside, a 33.0-inch curved LED screen capable of displaying more than a billion colors and a 19-speaker AKG audio system provide the wow factor. The Lyriq will be offered in a choice of two colors at launch: Steel Metallic or Black Metallic. (We know which one Catherine Wheel fans will be ordering.) It will initially be rear-drive only, and the model is expected to travel more than 300 miles on a single charge. Cadillac plans to eventually offer the option of a second drive motor on the Lyriq's front axle, which will add all-wheel-drive capability to the model. Sporty variants are also in the plan. GM's Super Cruise automated driving technology will deliver hands-free operation in certain scenarios.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Lyriq#Luxury Cars#Electric Cars#New Cars#Suv#Steel Metallic Or#Black Metallic#Super Cruise#Ev#Optiq#Ultium#Gmc#Chevrolet#Buick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

GM Pulls the Plug on Its Chevy and GMC Full-Size Vans ... Available CD Player

Of all the vehicles on sale today, it somehow makes sense that the full-size van twins from General Motors—the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana—still offer a CD player as a factory option. It's part of the vans' fanciest available sound system. After all, the Express and Savana have seemingly been on sale since just after the last Ice Age. But like taxes, death is inevitable. And so the painfully obsolete CD option has been consigned to oblivion, as reported by GM Authority. The ball's in your court now, Lexus.
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla owner gets ticket for parking “foreign” car in GM plant’s “domestic” lot

In what could be one of the most notable EV-related gaffes in recent months, a Tesla Model 3 owner at General Motors’ (GM) Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri received a ticket after parking the electric car in a spot designated for “domestic” vehicles, or cars produced in the United States. As per the GM plant’s parking attendant, the Model 3 was improperly parked because it was a “foreign” car in a “domestic” lot.
Buying Carscrossroadstoday.com

Best Used Cars Under $15,000 For 2021

It’s possible to stroll down to a dealer today and drive home in a brand new base-model Chevrolet Spark for less than $15,000. It’s cheap and cheerful, and comes in cool colors like “Passion Fruit,” but it’s also a tiny machine with crank windows and no active safety features. But for the same amount of cash can also buy you a vast array of used cars that are bigger, faster, flashier and come with more features.
Buying CarsNewsweek

Best-Selling SUVs in the US in 2021

There's a type of SUV for nearly everyone on this list. In the first half of 2021, inventory shortages and shoppers ravenously looking for a new vehicle have shaken up the best-selling SUVs landscape but the most popular models in America are still the ones that first come to mind - the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The American automotive industry was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first three quarters of 2020. People could not visit dealerships. Vehicles languished on dealer lots. That started to change late in the year. By the end of 2020, sales began to explode. This continued into 2021, and some models are so scarce people […]
CarsPosted by
Best Life

This Popular Car Is Being Discontinued

Similar to fashion or music, the types of cars we drive can become symbolic of an era, with certain vehicles even rising in popularity to become iconic emblems of life on the road. But in the same way, they can also fall victim to changes in customer demand, bad business decisions, or a simple decline in popularity. In the latest example of this industry shift, one major car manufacturer says that a popular model from its lineup will be discontinued in the coming months. Read on to see which iconic vehicle has reached the end of the road.
Carsfordauthority.com

Volkswagen To Stop Selling ICE Vehicles In Europe By 2035

Automakers are beginning to commit to electrification in various regions around the world, but for now, it seems that Europe will be among the first to ditch ICE vehicles altogether. Ford has already said that its European lineup will be completely all-electric by 2030 or possibly sooner, and has a roadmap to achieve that goal. Now comes word that Volkswagen will stop selling ICE vehicles in the region by 2035, according to a new report from Reuters.
Buying CarsCNET

Best affordable cars and SUVs for 2021

The average price of a new car hovers around $38,000 these days. Yikes. That makes new cars pretty unaffordable for so many people, especially in today's supply-limited market. But, we have good news: there are affordable cars still on sale. For this list, we've chosen our favorite cars from across...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: Jeep’s Wrangler EV 4x4 Brings Electric Power to the Trail

WHAT IT IS: A fully electrified version of Jeep's iconic Wrangler 4x4. Jeep has lobbed hints about this project for years—we even drove an electric Wrangler prototype in 2008. Since then, the industry has hurtled in earnest toward an electrified future, and Jeep unveiled the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and—more tantalizingly—the Wrangler Magneto EV concept. Both offer clues to what Jeep could be up to with the production Wrangler EV: batteries tucked in multiple places, including under the rear seat, in the cargo area, and/or under the hood; an electric motor placed pretty much where the engine normally would be; and even Electrify America charging stations installed at off-road trailheads around the country. These stations are becoming reality right now for 4xe owners, but they are clearly intended to serve more than a niche trim level.
Carswaltonsun.com

Volkswagen Passat discontinued: Another sedan is killed as cars give way to SUVs

The Volkswagen Passat is a goner in the U.S., becoming the latest casualty of the SUV boom sweeping the nation. Volkswagen will discontinue the vehicle for sale in America following a limited-edition 2022 model-year run of the sedan, the automaker announced in a news release and spokesman Will Gock confirmed in an email.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Best Luxury Cars to Buy in 2021

No matter how many trucks and SUVs crowd our roads, automakers continue to offer luxury cars to those with the means and passion to indulge. Although the number of entries may be dwindling, it's not a dying segment—two of the newest brands in the industry make luxury cars: Tesla and Genesis. We've reviewed pretty much everything on the market, so keep reading to see how today's crop of luxury cars stacks up. We have provided our top two ranked vehicles in each luxury car segment, in descending order, working from subcompact up to full-size luxury sedan. And check out the MotorTrend Ultimate Car Rankings for our rankings of all models in every segment.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Escalade Loses Key Feature Because GM Ran Out Of Chips

Automakers continue to make hard choices as the semiconductor chip shortage crisis continues to rage on. Without these crucial chips, new vehicles cannot be sent to dealerships for consumer sales. And when sales ar down, automakers and dealers lose money. To combat that, carmakers are working hard to find creative solutions, such as shipping out new vehicles that lack some normally chip-required features.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

GM Drops Wireless Charging From 2021 Tahoe, Yukon SUVs Over Chip Shortage

This isn't the first (nor won't be the last) feature to get axed due to the supply issues. The global semiconductor shortage has resulted in yet another tech feature getting yanked from General Motors' trucks. Folks looking to get into a new GM product that charges their phones wirelessly are out of luck, because wireless charging is getting axed from several of the company's most popular full-size SUVs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy