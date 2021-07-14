Future Cars: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Celestiq Bring American Luxury to EVs

WHAT IT IS: The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq midsize SUV is the luxury brand's first battery electric vehicle. Serving up 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, the Lyriq has a familiar five-passenger, four-door layout but with its own cool, black-accented face, illuminated Cadillac crest, animated approach lighting, gigantic wheels, and a rakish rear window. Inside, a 33.0-inch curved LED screen capable of displaying more than a billion colors and a 19-speaker AKG audio system provide the wow factor. The Lyriq will be offered in a choice of two colors at launch: Steel Metallic or Black Metallic. (We know which one Catherine Wheel fans will be ordering.) It will initially be rear-drive only, and the model is expected to travel more than 300 miles on a single charge. Cadillac plans to eventually offer the option of a second drive motor on the Lyriq's front axle, which will add all-wheel-drive capability to the model. Sporty variants are also in the plan. GM's Super Cruise automated driving technology will deliver hands-free operation in certain scenarios.