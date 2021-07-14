Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Famous actresses from North Carolina

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

OMDb

Famous actresses from North Carolina

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in North Carolina from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gdsk8_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Ava Gardner

- Born: Grabtown, North Carolina (12/24/1922)
- Died: 1/25/1990
- Known for:
--- Maxine Faulk in "The Night of the Iguana" (1964)
--- Moira Davidson in "On the Beach" (1959)
--- Eloise Y. Kelly in "Mogambo" (1953) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMe8f_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Bellamy Young

- Born: Asheville, North Carolina (2/19/1970)
- Known for:
--- Mellie Grant in "Scandal" (2012-2018)
--- Rachael in "Mission: Impossible III" (2006)
--- Catherine Metsker in "We Were Soldiers" (2002) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1dNC_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Britt Robertson

- Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (4/18/1990)
- Known for:
--- Casey Newton in "Tomorrowland" (2015)
--- Aubrey Miller in "The First Time" (2012)
--- Katie Kampenfelt in "Ask Me Anything" (2014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeSjx_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Chyler Leigh

- Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (4/10/1982)
- Known for:
--- Janey Briggs in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)
--- Molly Reins in "Brake" (2012)
--- Alex Danvers in "Supergirl" (2015-2021) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlF4E_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Darby Camp

- Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (7/14/2007)
- Known for:
--- Kate in "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two" (2020)
--- Chloe Mackenzie in "Big Little Lies" (2017-2019)
--- Kate in "The Christmas Chronicles" (2018)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmsNz_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Emily Procter

- Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (10/8/1968)
- Known for:
--- Debbie in "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995)
--- Calleigh Duquesne in "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012)
--- Leah Fuller in "Big Momma's House 2" (2006) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjEx6_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Evan Rachel Wood

- Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (9/7/1987)
- Known for:
--- Tracy Freeland in "Thirteen" (2003)
--- Melody Celestine in "Whatever Works" (2009)
--- Dolores Abernathy in "Westworld" (2016-2020) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6hqc_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Jaime Pressly

- Born: Kinston, North Carolina (7/30/1977)
- Known for:
--- Joy Turner in "My Name Is Earl" (2005-2009)
--- Priscilla in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)
--- Denise in "I Love You, Man" (2009) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLVZB_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Jennifer Ehle

- Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (12/29/1969)
- Known for:
--- Jessica in "Zero Dark Thirty" (2012)
--- Vinnie Dickinson in "A Quiet Passion" (2016)
--- Kathy Jardine in "Little Men" (2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDn0n_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Jill Wagner

- Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (1/13/1979)
- Known for:
--- Polly Watt in "Splinter" (2008)
--- Stephanie Braven in "Braven" (2018)
--- Kate Argent in "Teen Wolf" (2011-2017)

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103J42_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Julianna Guill

- Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (7/7/1987)
- Known for:
--- Jessie Nevin in "The Resident" (2018-2019)
--- Stark's Assistant in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)
--- Becca Riley in "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" (2014-2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjw3P_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Julianne Moore

- Born: Fayetteville, North Carolina (12/3/1960)
- Known for:
--- Cathy Whitaker in "Far from Heaven" (2002)
--- Jules in "The Kids Are All Right" (2010)
--- Alice Howland in "Still Alice" (2014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hybNC_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Mackenzie Mauzy

- Born: Greensboro, North Carolina (10/14/1988)
- Known for:
--- Rapunzel in " Into the Woods" (2014)
--- Abigail in " Forever" (2014-2015)
--- Linda Kasabian in " Manson's Lost Girls" (2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbV1U_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Maddie Hasson

- Born: Wilmington, North Carolina (1/4/1995)
- Known for:
--- Chloe in " God Bless America" (2011)
--- Jo Masterson in " Twisted" (2013-2014)
--- Henrietta 'Henry' Coles in " Impulse" (2018-2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYB6V_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

- Born: Rocky Mount, North Carolina (11/28/1984)
- Known for:
--- Michelle in "10 Cloverfield Lane" (2016)
--- Ramona Flowers in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (2010)
--- Lee in "Death Proof" (2007)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSF6h_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Meredith Hagner

- Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (5/31/1987)
- Known for:
--- Portia Davenport in "Search Party" (2016-2021)
--- Katelyn Stuben in "Hits" (2014)
--- April's Friend in "Irrational Man" (2015) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dw1fj_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Pam Grier

- Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (5/26/1949)
- Known for:
--- Jackie Brown in "Jackie Brown" (1997)
--- Delores 'Jacks' Jackson in "Above the Law" (1988)
--- Commander Helena Braddock in "Ghosts of Mars" (2001) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mic5e_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Sharon Lawrence

- Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (6/29/1961)
- Known for:
--- A.D.A. Sylvia Costas in "NYPD Blue" (1993-1999)
--- Margo in "Shameless" (2016-2019)
--- Brenda in "The Ranch" (2017) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tR4iZ_0awT6qTz00
OMDb

Sierra McCormick

- Born: Asheville, North Carolina (10/28/1997)
- Known for:
--- Fay Crocker in "The Vast of Night" (2019)
--- Emma in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2007-2009)
--- Tar Pits Kid in "Land of the Lost" (2009)

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Restaurants#Instagram#Csi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy