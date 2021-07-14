Letter: Rationalizations for wildlife killing contests don’t stand up to scrutiny
If you told the majority of Utahns, except those who engage in the activity, that we have animal fighting contests taking place in Utah, they might respond with shock and disgust. To be sure, animal fighting is now illegal in 50 states, including ours. So it might be reasonable to assume that if you told those same people that we have wildlife killing contests in Utah, that their reaction might be similar.www.sltrib.com
