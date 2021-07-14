Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Letter: Rationalizations for wildlife killing contests don’t stand up to scrutiny

By Paul Zuckerman
Salt Lake Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you told the majority of Utahns, except those who engage in the activity, that we have animal fighting contests taking place in Utah, they might respond with shock and disgust. To be sure, animal fighting is now illegal in 50 states, including ours. So it might be reasonable to assume that if you told those same people that we have wildlife killing contests in Utah, that their reaction might be similar.

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationalization#Guns#Wildlife#Utahns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsanimalpetitions.org

Don’t Pay Hunters to Trample Protected Land and Kill Reptile Species

Target: Rodney Barreto, Commissioner of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Goal: Stop glamorizing competitive killing of pythons and ensure humane removals. The Florida Python Challenge has entered another year. During this period that lasts around two weeks, hunters and trappers are paid to remove pythons from the Florida Everglades. These snakes are a dangerous invasive species that can put mammals and other reptiles at risk. Are the bounties placed on their heads truly the best and most humane means of conservation, however?
AnimalsPosted by
Sacramento News & Review

The carnage of coyote-killing contests

Nevada wildlife officials are considering a ban on coyote-killing contests, which have been outlawed in several other states. In question is whether the competitions are acceptable wildlife conservation measures or brutal examples of cruelty to animals. Emotions run high on both sides of the issue. The rules of a coyote-killing...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Utah should end coyote bounty program

The Utah Department of Natural Resources recently offered an online predator hunting seminar in which one could learn to call, shoot and trap coyotes for a bounty of $50 per dead coyote. To verify the dead coyote to the state, one must submit the ears and lower jar of the...
Iowa StateIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Letter: Stand up for Niazy

Zalmay Niazy helped the United States forces fight terrorism in Afghanistan. Now, Niazy is in a battle to save his life in Iowa and block a return to a place where he faces death.
Charlestown, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Wildlife refuge up for auction

CHARLESTOWN – Hundreds of people turned out for an auction at a former Indiana wildlife center where the ex-proprietor and his ex-wife were found to have violated the Endangered Species Act by taking and wounding animals, including tigers and lions. A federal judge in June ordered Timothy Stark and his...
AnimalsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Speak up to stop extreme wolf-killing measures

I'm pro-hunting, but I'm anti-slaughter. Montana's Fish and Wildlife Commissioners (governor-appointed) will soon vote on 2021 wolf hunting and trapping regulations. A majority of the commissioners support recently passed legislation intended to allow as many wolves as possible to be killed. Proposed extreme measures include allowing a hunter to kill 10 wolves (an entire family) on one purchased license and allowing baiting, night hunting, and snaring. What happened to fair chase and ethical hunting?
Honolulu, HIbigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Don’t Harass Marine Wildlife, Hawaiʻi Officials Plead

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - State and federal officials held a news conference on Friday, in response to images recently shared across social media. (BIVN) – Federal and state officials are responding to several recent social media videos of people touching endangered Hawaiian monk seals, and are asking the public to please respect Hawaiʻi’s marine wildlife.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Carolyn Tanner Irish was an inspiration to Utahns

Utah lost a magnificent civic leader, role model, philanthropist and matriarch last week when Carolyn Tanner Irish passed away. I won’t claim to have known Carolyn as well as many others, but I did admire her well. Her ministry of Utah’s Episcopal Diocese, leadership of the O.C. Tanner Company, engagement as a civic leader, and promoter of all things just, merciful, and kind inspired me.
PoliticsSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: It’s time we accepted that we are members of a greater union

Today, and for decades past, when Utah congressional representatives talk about public lands management, they have only one perspective: What’s in it for Utah?. In this restricted view, the only correct measuring rod for any proposal intended to serve the national interest is its predicted impact, real or imagined, on Utah residents; and viewed through this political lens, every impact will be terrible.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Letter: Please don't close Commons to off-leash dogs

The following was sent to Lisa Curtis of Parks Canada in response to the story, "Commons off-leash dog park is under review," The Lake Report, July 1. It is unfortunate that a positive, i.e. dog-friendly, decision regarding the off-leash area at the Commons in Niagara-on-the-Lake has not yet been made.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

How thousands of live fish drop from planes every year in Utah — and survive

It’s not a bird, but it is a plane … and it’s dropping thousands of live fish. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources performed its “annual aerial fish stocking,” at high-elevation lakes in southern Utah on July 6, a process that has been used in the state since 1956. More than 200 Utah lakes are stocked this way each year, with tiny fish fluttering down from heights they will never reach again. But this year, as the state confronts a severe drought, some bodies of water are not receiving as many fish.
PharmaceuticalsWrcbtv.com

They didn't want to get COVID-19 vaccinations: This is what convinced them

Linda Estes could not wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Her granddaughter, Liz Serrano, was more hesitant. Serrano, 19, lives with Estes in Yakima, Washington, and doesn’t like needles. She worried the vaccine could endanger her health, despite overwhelming data indicating it is safe. To ease her granddaughter’s anxiety, Estes,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy