Letter: It’s time we accepted that we are members of a greater union
Today, and for decades past, when Utah congressional representatives talk about public lands management, they have only one perspective: What’s in it for Utah?. In this restricted view, the only correct measuring rod for any proposal intended to serve the national interest is its predicted impact, real or imagined, on Utah residents; and viewed through this political lens, every impact will be terrible.www.sltrib.com
Comments / 0