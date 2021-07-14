Cancel
Politics

Letter: It’s time we accepted that we are members of a greater union

By Scott Berry
Salt Lake Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, and for decades past, when Utah congressional representatives talk about public lands management, they have only one perspective: What’s in it for Utah?. In this restricted view, the only correct measuring rod for any proposal intended to serve the national interest is its predicted impact, real or imagined, on Utah residents; and viewed through this political lens, every impact will be terrible.

