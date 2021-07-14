Letter: It’s time we accepted that we are members of a greater union

I realize this isn’t news to anyone who drinks alcohol in this state, but Utah joining in lawsuits against Google for monopolistic practices really is ironic. If you subbed out the word “Google” for “Utah” and “app” for “alcohol” then you would almost have to do no other editing to the article. Utah charges a fee on top of every alcohol sale in their liquor stores, possesses a legal monopoly and ensures it is close to impossible to acquire alcohol through other means (it is technically illegal to bring alcohol across state lines and you can’t ship it in). That’s not even diving into the restrictions they place on breweries and restaurants. I guess it’s far easier to ignore your own flaws when it brings in hundreds of millions of dollars, whether you’re Google or Utah.