OMDb

Famous actresses from Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Missouri from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Annalise Basso

Annie Wersching

Cailee Spaeny

Chelsea Edmundson

Dianne Wiest

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (12/2/1998)- Known for:--- Vespyr in "Captain Fantastic" (2016)--- Lina Zander in "Ouija: Origin of Evil" (2016)--- Tricia Sparks in "Bedtime Stories" (2008)- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (3/28/1977)- Known for:--- Tess in "The Last of Us" (2013)--- Leslie Dean in "Runaways" (2017-2019)- Born: Springfield, Missouri (7/24/1997)- Known for:--- Jane Ginsburg in "On the Basis of Sex" (2018)--- Rose Summerspring in "Bad Times at the El Royale" (2018)--- Amara Namani in "Pacific Rim: Uprising" (2018)- Born: Poplar Bluff, Missouri (8/31/1988)- Known for:--- Morgan Arnaud in " Thunder Road" (2018)--- Dena in " The Black String" (2018)--- Bride (Misty Hillman) in " Army of the Dead" (2021)- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (3/28/1946)- Known for:--- Louise Keeley in "The Birdcage" (1996)--- Holly in "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986)--- Helen Sinclair in "Bullets Over Broadway" (1994)

Doris Roberts

Edie McClurg

Ellie Kemper

Jacqueline Scott

Jessica Capshaw

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (11/4/1925)- Died: 4/17/2016- Known for:--- Marie Barone in " Everybody Loves Raymond" (1996-2005)--- Grandma Lilly in " Grandma's Boy" (2006)--- Francis in " National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989)- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (7/23/1945)- Known for:--- Grace in " Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986)--- Car Rental Agent in " Planes, Trains & Automobiles" (1987)--- Helen in " Carrie" (1976)- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (5/2/1980)- Known for:--- Becca in "Bridesmaids" (2011)--- Ms. Griggs in "21 Jump Street" (2012)--- Kimmy Schmidt in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2015-2019)- Born: Sikeston, Missouri (6/25/1931)- Died: 7/23/2020- Known for:--- Nadine in " Charley Varrick" (1973)--- Kira in " Planet of the Apes" (1974)--- Donna Kimble Taft in " The Fugitive" (1964-1967)- Born: Columbia, Missouri (8/9/1976)- Known for:--- Dorothy Wheeler in "Valentine" (2001)--- Abby in "Holidate" (2020)--- Dr. Arizona Robbins in "Grey's Anatomy" (2009-2021)

Katherine McNamara

Kathleen Turner

Kelly Stables

Linda Blair

Mary Wickes

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (11/22/1995)- Known for:--- Clary Fray in "Shadowhunters" (2016-2019)--- Mia Smoak in "Arrow" (2018-2020)--- Julie Lawry in "The Stand" (2021)- Born: Springfield, Missouri (6/19/1954)- Known for:--- Joan Wilder in "Romancing the Stone" (1984)--- Peggy Sue in "Peggy Sue Got Married" (1986)--- Mom in "Serial Mom" (1994)- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (1/26/1978)- Known for:--- Kelly in "Superstore" (2017-2021)--- Eden in "The Exes" (2011-2015)--- Melissa in "Two and a Half Men" (2008-2010)- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (1/22/1959)- Known for:--- Regan in "The Exorcist" (1973)--- Brenda in "Savage Streets" (1984)--- Marti in "Hell Night" (1981)- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (6/13/1910)- Died: 10/22/1995- Known for:--- Mary Lazarus in "Sister Act" (1992)--- Emma Allen in "White Christmas" (1954)--- Sister Mary Lazarus in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" (1993)

Mircea Monroe

Phyllis Smith

Sarah Clarke

Taylor Momsen

Wendy Moniz-Grillo

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (3/11/1982)- Known for:--- Kara in "Tekken" (2010)--- Kim Hertz in "Dumbbells" (2014)--- Caitlin in "The Ultimate Gift" (2006)- Born: Lemay, Missouri (7/10/1951)- Known for:--- Sadness in " Inside Out" (2015)--- Phyllis Vance in " The Office" (2005-2013)--- Lynn Davies in " Bad Teacher" (2011)- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (2/16/1972)- Known for:--- Renée in "Twilight" (2008)--- Renee in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" (2011)- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (7/26/1993)- Known for:--- Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)--- President's Daughter in "Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams" (2002)--- Molly in "Underdog" (2007)- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (1/19/1969)- Known for:--- Louisa 'Lulu' Archer in "The Guardian" (2001-2004)--- Dinah Marler in "Guiding Light" (1995-1999)--- Insp. Rachel McCabe in "Nash Bridges" (2000-2001)

