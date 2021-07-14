Cancel
Missouri State

Famous actresses from Missouri

OMDb

Famous actresses from Missouri

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Missouri from IMDb's most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhbUh_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Annalise Basso

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (12/2/1998)
- Known for:
--- Vespyr in "Captain Fantastic" (2016)
--- Lina Zander in "Ouija: Origin of Evil" (2016)
--- Tricia Sparks in "Bedtime Stories" (2008) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxXl2_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Annie Wersching

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (3/28/1977)
- Known for:
--- Tess in "The Last of Us" (2013)
--- Leslie Dean in "Runaways" (2017-2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGqrX_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Cailee Spaeny

- Born: Springfield, Missouri (7/24/1997)

- Known for:
--- Jane Ginsburg in "On the Basis of Sex" (2018)
--- Rose Summerspring in "Bad Times at the El Royale" (2018)
--- Amara Namani in "Pacific Rim: Uprising" (2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6pcj_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Chelsea Edmundson

- Born: Poplar Bluff, Missouri (8/31/1988)
- Known for:
--- Morgan Arnaud in " Thunder Road" (2018)
--- Dena in " The Black String" (2018)
--- Bride (Misty Hillman) in " Army of the Dead" (2021) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhc6H_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Dianne Wiest

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (3/28/1946)

- Known for:
--- Louise Keeley in "The Birdcage" (1996)
--- Holly in "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986)
--- Helen Sinclair in "Bullets Over Broadway" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4o7B_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Doris Roberts

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (11/4/1925)
- Died: 4/17/2016
- Known for:
--- Marie Barone in " Everybody Loves Raymond" (1996-2005)
--- Grandma Lilly in " Grandma's Boy" (2006)
--- Francis in " National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pD38D_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Edie McClurg

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (7/23/1945)
- Known for:
--- Grace in " Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986)
--- Car Rental Agent in " Planes, Trains & Automobiles" (1987)
--- Helen in " Carrie" (1976) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcuBA_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Ellie Kemper

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (5/2/1980)
- Known for:
--- Becca in "Bridesmaids" (2011)
--- Ms. Griggs in "21 Jump Street" (2012)
--- Kimmy Schmidt in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2015-2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cthiP_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Jacqueline Scott

- Born: Sikeston, Missouri (6/25/1931)
- Died: 7/23/2020
- Known for:
--- Nadine in " Charley Varrick" (1973)
--- Kira in " Planet of the Apes" (1974)
--- Donna Kimble Taft in " The Fugitive" (1964-1967) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jamlj_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Jessica Capshaw

- Born: Columbia, Missouri (8/9/1976)
- Known for:
--- Dorothy Wheeler in "Valentine" (2001)
--- Abby in "Holidate" (2020)
--- Dr. Arizona Robbins in "Grey's Anatomy" (2009-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElHz1_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Katherine McNamara

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (11/22/1995)
- Known for:
--- Clary Fray in "Shadowhunters" (2016-2019)
--- Mia Smoak in "Arrow" (2018-2020)
--- Julie Lawry in "The Stand" (2021) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mncG3_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Kathleen Turner

- Born: Springfield, Missouri (6/19/1954)
- Known for:
--- Joan Wilder in "Romancing the Stone" (1984)
--- Peggy Sue in "Peggy Sue Got Married" (1986)
--- Mom in "Serial Mom" (1994) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThqdG_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Kelly Stables

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (1/26/1978)
- Known for:
--- Kelly in "Superstore" (2017-2021)
--- Eden in "The Exes" (2011-2015)
--- Melissa in "Two and a Half Men" (2008-2010) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xnoxs_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Linda Blair

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (1/22/1959)
- Known for:
--- Regan in "The Exorcist" (1973)
--- Brenda in "Savage Streets" (1984)
--- Marti in "Hell Night" (1981) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCB4M_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Mary Wickes

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (6/13/1910)
- Died: 10/22/1995
- Known for:
--- Mary Lazarus in "Sister Act" (1992)
--- Emma Allen in "White Christmas" (1954)
--- Sister Mary Lazarus in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6kyw_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Mircea Monroe

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (3/11/1982)
- Known for:
--- Kara in "Tekken" (2010)
--- Kim Hertz in "Dumbbells" (2014)
--- Caitlin in "The Ultimate Gift" (2006) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ii1L9_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Phyllis Smith

- Born: Lemay, Missouri (7/10/1951)
- Known for:
--- Sadness in " Inside Out" (2015)
--- Phyllis Vance in " The Office" (2005-2013)
--- Lynn Davies in " Bad Teacher" (2011) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxL3T_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Sarah Clarke

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (2/16/1972)
- Known for:
--- Renée in "Twilight" (2008)
--- Renee in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" (2011) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlSl3_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Taylor Momsen

- Born: St. Louis, Missouri (7/26/1993)
- Known for:
--- Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)
--- President's Daughter in "Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams" (2002)
--- Molly in "Underdog" (2007) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4ALy_0awT6SUf00
OMDb

Wendy Moniz-Grillo

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (1/19/1969)
- Known for:
--- Louisa 'Lulu' Archer in "The Guardian" (2001-2004)
--- Dinah Marler in "Guiding Light" (1995-1999)
--- Insp. Rachel McCabe in "Nash Bridges" (2000-2001)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

