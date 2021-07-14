OMDb

Famous actresses from New Hampshire

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in New Hampshire from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Eliza Coupe

Keri Lynn Pratt

Mandy Moore

Sarah Silverman

- Born: Plymouth, New Hampshire (4/6/1981)- Known for:--- Jane Kerkovich-Williams in "Happy Endings" (2011-2020)--- Tiger in "Future Man" (2017-2020)--- Nina Whitley in "Benched" (2014)- Born: Concord, New Hampshire (9/23/1978)- Known for:--- Leaf in " America's Sweethearts" (2001)--- Blonde Secretary in " A Single Man" (2009)--- Dee Vine in " Drive Me Crazy" (1999)- Born: Nashua, New Hampshire (4/10/1984)- Known for:--- Jamie Sullivan in "A Walk to Remember" (2002)--- Rapunzel in "Tangled" (2010)--- Hilary Faye in "Saved!" (2004)- Born: Bedford, New Hampshire (12/1/1970)- Known for:--- Vanellope in "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012)--- Vanellope in "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018)--- Sarah Silverman in "The Sarah Silverman Program." (2007-2010)