Famous actresses from New Hampshire

Famous actresses from New Hampshire

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in New Hampshire from IMDb's most popular list. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Eliza Coupe

- Born: Plymouth, New Hampshire (4/6/1981)
- Known for:
--- Jane Kerkovich-Williams in "Happy Endings" (2011-2020)
--- Tiger in "Future Man" (2017-2020)
Keri Lynn Pratt

- Born: Concord, New Hampshire (9/23/1978)
- Known for:
--- Leaf in " America's Sweethearts" (2001)
--- Blonde Secretary in " A Single Man" (2009)
Mandy Moore

- Born: Nashua, New Hampshire (4/10/1984)
- Known for:
--- Jamie Sullivan in "A Walk to Remember" (2002)
--- Rapunzel in "Tangled" (2010)
--- Hilary Faye in "Saved!" (2004)
Sarah Silverman

- Born: Bedford, New Hampshire (12/1/1970)

- Known for:
--- Vanellope in "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012)
--- Vanellope in "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018)
--- Sarah Silverman in "The Sarah Silverman Program." (2007-2010)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

