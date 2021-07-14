OMDb

Famous actresses from New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in New Mexico from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Aviva Baumann

Chiara Aurelia

Demi Moore

Madolyn Smith Osborne

Tracy Reiner

- Born: Santa Fe, New Mexico (7/10/1984)- Known for:--- Nicola in "Superbad" (2007)--- Shannon in "NCIS" (2008-2015)--- Eve in "Burn Notice" (2011)- Born: New Mexico, New Mexico (9/13/2002)- Known for:--- Jeanette Turner in "Cruel Summer" (2021)--- Rose Lord in "Tell Me Your Secrets" (2021)--- Young Jessie in "Gerald's Game" (2017)- Born: Roswell, New Mexico (11/11/1962)- Known for:--- Jordan O'Neill in "G.I. Jane" (1997)--- Madison Lee in "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" (2003)--- Molly Jensen in "Ghost" (1990)- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (1/1/1957)- Known for:--- Caroline Floyd in "2010: the Year We Make Contact" (1984)--- Pam in "Urban Cowboy" (1980)--- Elizabeth Farmer in "Funny Farm" (1988)- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (7/7/1964)- Known for:--- Thornburg's Assistant in "Die Hard" (1988)--- Woman at Car in "Pretty Woman" (1990)--- LF in "A League of Their Own" (1992)

