Famous actresses from New Mexico

By Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

Famous actresses from New Mexico

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in New Mexico from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Aviva Baumann

- Born: Santa Fe, New Mexico (7/10/1984)
- Known for:
--- Nicola in "Superbad" (2007)
--- Shannon in "NCIS" (2008-2015)
Chiara Aurelia

- Born: New Mexico, New Mexico (9/13/2002)
- Known for:
--- Jeanette Turner in "Cruel Summer" (2021)
--- Rose Lord in "Tell Me Your Secrets" (2021)
Demi Moore

- Born: Roswell, New Mexico (11/11/1962)
- Known for:
--- Jordan O'Neill in "G.I. Jane" (1997)
--- Madison Lee in "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" (2003)
Madolyn Smith Osborne

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (1/1/1957)

- Known for:
--- Caroline Floyd in "2010: the Year We Make Contact" (1984)
--- Pam in "Urban Cowboy" (1980)
--- Elizabeth Farmer in "Funny Farm" (1988)
Tracy Reiner

- Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico (7/7/1964)
- Known for:

--- Thornburg's Assistant in "Die Hard" (1988)
--- Woman at Car in "Pretty Woman" (1990)
--- LF in "A League of Their Own" (1992)

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
