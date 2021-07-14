Famous actresses from Nevada
OMDb
Famous actresses from Nevada
Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.
But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Nevada from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Nevada
OMDb
Charisma Carpenter- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (7/23/1970)
- Known for:
--- Cordelia Chase in "Angel" (1999-2004)
--- Lacy in "The Expendables" (2010)
--- Kendall Casablancas in "Veronica Mars" (2005-2006)
OMDb
Daveigh Chase- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (7/24/1990)
- Known for:
--- Lilo in "Lilo & Stitch" (2002)
--- Samara in "The Ring" (2002)
--- Samantha Darko in "Donnie Darko" (2001)
OMDb
Jaylen Barron- Born: Reno, Nevada (8/31/1997)
- Known for:
--- Trish in " Blindspotting" (2021)
--- Zoe in " Free Rein" (2017-2019)
--- Zoe in " Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas" (2018)
OMDb
Jena Malone- Born: Sparks, Nevada (11/21/1984)
- Known for:
--- Young Ellie in "Contact" (1997)
--- Johanna Mason in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" (2015)
--- Ruby in "The Neon Demon" (2016)
OMDb
Jenny Lewis- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (1/8/1976)
- Known for:
--- Haley in " The Wizard" (1989)
--- Christin in " Pleasantville" (1998)
--- Assistant Director in " Bolt" (2008)
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Nevada
OMDb
Jillian Bell- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (4/25/1984)
- Known for:
--- Mercedes in "22 Jump Street" (2014)
--- Alice in "Rough Night" (2017)
--- Trina in "Office Christmas Party" (2016)
OMDb
Mädchen Amick- Born: Sparks, Nevada (12/12/1970)
- Known for:
--- Lena in "Dream Lover" (1993)
--- Shelly Johnson in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)
--- Shelly Johnson in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" (1992)
OMDb
Michelle Krusiec- Born: Fallon, Nevada (10/2/1974)
- Known for:
--- Anna May Wong in " Hollywood" (2020)
--- Michelle Shioma in " Hawaii Five-0" (2016-2018)
--- Gina in " The Invitation" (2015)
OMDb
Rutina Wesley- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (12/21/1978)
- Known for:
--- Tara Thornton in " True Blood" (2008-2014)
--- Nova Bordelon in " Queen Sugar" (2016-2021)
--- Shelby in " 13 Sins" (2014)
Comments / 0