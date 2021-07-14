OMDb

Famous actresses from Nevada

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Nevada from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Charisma Carpenter

Daveigh Chase

Jaylen Barron

Jena Malone

Jenny Lewis

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (7/23/1970)- Known for:--- Cordelia Chase in "Angel" (1999-2004)--- Lacy in "The Expendables" (2010)--- Kendall Casablancas in "Veronica Mars" (2005-2006)- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (7/24/1990)- Known for:--- Lilo in "Lilo & Stitch" (2002)--- Samara in "The Ring" (2002)--- Samantha Darko in "Donnie Darko" (2001)- Born: Reno, Nevada (8/31/1997)- Known for:--- Trish in " Blindspotting" (2021)--- Zoe in " Free Rein" (2017-2019)--- Zoe in " Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas" (2018)- Born: Sparks, Nevada (11/21/1984)- Known for:--- Young Ellie in "Contact" (1997)--- Johanna Mason in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" (2015)--- Ruby in "The Neon Demon" (2016)- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (1/8/1976)- Known for:--- Haley in " The Wizard" (1989)--- Christin in " Pleasantville" (1998)--- Assistant Director in " Bolt" (2008)

Jillian Bell

Mädchen Amick

Michelle Krusiec

Rutina Wesley

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (4/25/1984)- Known for:--- Mercedes in "22 Jump Street" (2014)--- Alice in "Rough Night" (2017)--- Trina in "Office Christmas Party" (2016)- Born: Sparks, Nevada (12/12/1970)- Known for:--- Lena in "Dream Lover" (1993)--- Shelly Johnson in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)--- Shelly Johnson in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" (1992)- Born: Fallon, Nevada (10/2/1974)- Known for:--- Anna May Wong in " Hollywood" (2020)--- Michelle Shioma in " Hawaii Five-0" (2016-2018)--- Gina in " The Invitation" (2015)- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (12/21/1978)- Known for:--- Tara Thornton in " True Blood" (2008-2014)--- Nova Bordelon in " Queen Sugar" (2016-2021)--- Shelby in " 13 Sins" (2014)