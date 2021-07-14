Cancel
Famous actresses from Nevada

OMDb

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Nevada from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UcOg_0awT6NKG00
OMDb

Charisma Carpenter

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (7/23/1970)
- Known for:
--- Cordelia Chase in "Angel" (1999-2004)
--- Lacy in "The Expendables" (2010)
--- Kendall Casablancas in "Veronica Mars" (2005-2006) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fPiB_0awT6NKG00
OMDb

Daveigh Chase

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (7/24/1990)
- Known for:
--- Lilo in "Lilo & Stitch" (2002)
--- Samara in "The Ring" (2002)
--- Samantha Darko in "Donnie Darko" (2001) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LCfZ_0awT6NKG00
OMDb

Jaylen Barron

- Born: Reno, Nevada (8/31/1997)

- Known for:
--- Trish in " Blindspotting" (2021)
--- Zoe in " Free Rein" (2017-2019)
--- Zoe in " Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas" (2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PuGk_0awT6NKG00
OMDb

Jena Malone

- Born: Sparks, Nevada (11/21/1984)
- Known for:

--- Young Ellie in "Contact" (1997)
--- Johanna Mason in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" (2015)
--- Ruby in "The Neon Demon" (2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SalgH_0awT6NKG00
OMDb

Jenny Lewis

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (1/8/1976)
- Known for:
--- Haley in " The Wizard" (1989)

--- Christin in " Pleasantville" (1998)
--- Assistant Director in " Bolt" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cl4AS_0awT6NKG00
OMDb

Jillian Bell

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (4/25/1984)
- Known for:
--- Mercedes in "22 Jump Street" (2014)
--- Alice in "Rough Night" (2017)
--- Trina in "Office Christmas Party" (2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTfqw_0awT6NKG00
OMDb

Mädchen Amick

- Born: Sparks, Nevada (12/12/1970)
- Known for:
--- Lena in "Dream Lover" (1993)
--- Shelly Johnson in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)
--- Shelly Johnson in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" (1992) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXiZE_0awT6NKG00
OMDb

Michelle Krusiec

- Born: Fallon, Nevada (10/2/1974)
- Known for:
--- Anna May Wong in " Hollywood" (2020)
--- Michelle Shioma in " Hawaii Five-0" (2016-2018)
--- Gina in " The Invitation" (2015) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCwJ7_0awT6NKG00
OMDb

Rutina Wesley

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (12/21/1978)
- Known for:
--- Tara Thornton in " True Blood" (2008-2014)
--- Nova Bordelon in " Queen Sugar" (2016-2021)
--- Shelby in " 13 Sins" (2014)

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
