Nebraska State

Famous actresses from Nebraska

 10 days ago

Famous actresses from Nebraska

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Nebraska from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Emily Kinney

- Born: Wayne, Nebraska (8/15/1985)
- Known for:
--- Beth Greene in "The Walking Dead" (2011-2021)
--- Waitress in "It's Complicated" (2009)
--- Brie Larvan in "The Flash" (2015-2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23e3eA_0awT6MRX00
Gabrielle Union

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (10/29/1972)
- Known for:
--- Isis in "Bring It on" (2000)
--- Syd in "Bad Boys II" (2003)
--- Chastity in "10 Things I Hate About You" (1999) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWB0h_0awT6MRX00
Hilary Swank

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (7/30/1974)
- Known for:
--- Maggie Fitzgerald in "Million Dollar Baby" (2004)
--- Brandon Teena in "Boys Don't Cry" (1999)
--- Holly in "P.S. I Love You" (2007) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmVql_0awT6MRX00
Jaime King

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (4/23/1979)
- Known for:
--- Sarah Palmer in "My Bloody Valentine" (2009)
--- Goldie in "Sin City" (2005)
--- Lorelei in "The Spirit" (2008) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMLuQ_0awT6MRX00
Janine Turner

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (12/6/1962)

- Known for:
--- Jessie Deighan in "Cliffhanger" (1993)
--- Maggie O'Connell in "Northern Exposure" (1990-1995)
--- Nancy Beth Marmillion in "Steel Magnolias" (1989)

Lindsey Shaw

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (5/10/1989)
- Known for:
--- Amber in " No One Lives" (2012)
--- Kat Stratford in " 10 Things I Hate About You" (1999-2010)
--- Ally Mash in " 16-Love" (2012) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26R27J_0awT6MRX00
Marg Helgenberger

- Born: Fremont, Nebraska (11/16/1958)
- Known for:
--- Catherine Willows in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2000-2015)
--- Dr. Laura Baker in "Species" (1995)
--- Donna Jensen in "Erin Brockovich" (2000)
Swoosie Kurtz

- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (9/6/1944)
- Known for:
--- Mrs. Livingston in " Bubble Boy" (2001)
--- Dana Appleton in " Liar Liar" (1997)
--- Dr. Greenbaum in " Cruel Intentions" (1999)

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
