Famous actresses from Nebraska

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Nebraska from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Emily Kinney

Gabrielle Union

Hilary Swank

Jaime King

Janine Turner

- Born: Wayne, Nebraska (8/15/1985)- Known for:--- Beth Greene in "The Walking Dead" (2011-2021)--- Waitress in "It's Complicated" (2009)--- Brie Larvan in "The Flash" (2015-2019)- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (10/29/1972)- Known for:--- Isis in "Bring It on" (2000)--- Syd in "Bad Boys II" (2003)--- Chastity in "10 Things I Hate About You" (1999)- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (7/30/1974)- Known for:--- Maggie Fitzgerald in "Million Dollar Baby" (2004)--- Brandon Teena in "Boys Don't Cry" (1999)--- Holly in "P.S. I Love You" (2007)- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (4/23/1979)- Known for:--- Sarah Palmer in "My Bloody Valentine" (2009)--- Goldie in "Sin City" (2005)--- Lorelei in "The Spirit" (2008)- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (12/6/1962)- Known for:--- Jessie Deighan in "Cliffhanger" (1993)--- Maggie O'Connell in "Northern Exposure" (1990-1995)--- Nancy Beth Marmillion in "Steel Magnolias" (1989)

Lindsey Shaw

Marg Helgenberger

Swoosie Kurtz

- Born: Lincoln, Nebraska (5/10/1989)- Known for:--- Amber in " No One Lives" (2012)--- Kat Stratford in " 10 Things I Hate About You" (1999-2010)--- Ally Mash in " 16-Love" (2012)- Born: Fremont, Nebraska (11/16/1958)- Known for:--- Catherine Willows in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2000-2015)--- Dr. Laura Baker in "Species" (1995)--- Donna Jensen in "Erin Brockovich" (2000)- Born: Omaha, Nebraska (9/6/1944)- Known for:--- Mrs. Livingston in " Bubble Boy" (2001)--- Dana Appleton in " Liar Liar" (1997)--- Dr. Greenbaum in " Cruel Intentions" (1999)