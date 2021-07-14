Cancel
Virginia State

Famous actresses from Virginia

Famous actresses from Virginia

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Virginia from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Casey Wilson

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/24/1980)
- Known for:
--- Noelle Hawthorne in "Gone Girl" (2014)
--- Kristen in "Killers" (2010)

Collette Wolfe

- Born: King George, Virginia (4/4/1980)
- Known for:
--- Ms. Hanley in " Interstellar" (2014)
--- Sandra Freehauf in " Young Adult" (2011)
--- Kelly in " Hot Tub Time Machine" (2010)

Constance Wu

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (3/22/1982)
- Known for:
--- Rachel Chu in "Crazy Rich Asians" (2018)
--- Destiny in "Hustlers" (2019)
--- Jessica Huang in "Fresh Off the Boat" (2015-2020)

Diane Neal

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (11/17/1975)
- Known for:
--- Peggy Sue Thomas in "Circle of Deception" (2021)
--- Casey Novak in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2001-2012)
--- CGIS Agent Abigail Borin in "NCIS: New Orleans" (2015)

Erin Cahill

- Born: Stafford, Virginia (1/4/1980)
- Known for:
--- Isobel Chase in "Cut to the Chase" (2016)
--- Jennifer 'Jen' Scotts in "Power Rangers Time Force" (2001)
--- Rebecca Chambers in "Resident Evil: Vendetta" (2017)

Hilarie Burton

- Born: Sterling, Virginia (7/1/1982)
- Known for:
--- Peyton Sawyer in "One Tree Hill" (2003-2009)
--- Deborah Owens in "The Secret Life of Bees" (2008)
--- Karen Palmer in "Lethal Weapon" (2016-2017)

Jayma Mays

- Born: Grundy, Virginia (7/16/1979)
- Known for:
--- Lucy in "Epic Movie" (2007)
--- Cynthia in "Red Eye" (2005)
--- Dana Sibota in "American Made" (2017)

Jen Lilley

- Born: Roanoke, Virginia (8/4/1984)
- Known for:
--- Theresa Donovan in " Days of Our Lives" (2013-2018)
--- Onlooker in " The Artist" (2011)
--- Molly Hoffman in " Mingle All the Way" (2018)

Mackenzie Phillips

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (11/10/1959)
- Known for:
--- Carol in " American Graffiti" (1973)
--- Julie Cooper in " One Day at a Time" (1975-1983)
--- Molly Phillips in " So Weird" (1999-2001)

Rhea Seehorn

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (5/12/1972)
- Known for:
--- Kim Wexler in "Better Call Saul" (2015-2022)
--- Michelle York in "Veep" (2019)
--- Martha in "The Twilight Zone" (2019)

Scottie Thompson

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (11/9/1981)
- Known for:
--- Vivian Rutledge in "12 Monkeys" (2016-2018)
--- Claire in "Crown Vic" (2019)
--- Dr. Jeanne Benoit in "NCIS" (2006-2016)

Shirley MacLaine

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (4/24/1934)
- Known for:
--- Aurora Greenway in "Terms of Endearment" (1983)
--- Fran Kubelik in "The Apartment" (1960)
--- Ouiser Boudreaux in "Steel Magnolias" (1989)

Taryn Manning

- Born: Falls Church, Virginia (11/6/1978)
- Known for:
--- Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)
--- Nola in "Hustle & Flow" (2005)
--- Ellen Martin in "A Lot Like Love" (2005)

Wanda Sykes

- Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (3/7/1964)
- Known for:
--- Ruby in " Monster-in-Law" (2005)
--- Granny in " Ice Age: Continental Drift" (2012)
--- Dr. Karl in " Bad Moms" (2016)

