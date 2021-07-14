OMDb

Famous actresses from Virginia

Casey Wilson

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/24/1980)

- Known for:

--- Noelle Hawthorne in "Gone Girl" (2014)

--- Kristen in "Killers" (2010)

Collette Wolfe

- Born: King George, Virginia (4/4/1980)

- Known for:

--- Ms. Hanley in " Interstellar" (2014)

--- Sandra Freehauf in " Young Adult" (2011)

--- Kelly in " Hot Tub Time Machine" (2010)

Constance Wu

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (3/22/1982)

- Known for:

--- Rachel Chu in "Crazy Rich Asians" (2018)

--- Destiny in "Hustlers" (2019)

--- Jessica Huang in "Fresh Off the Boat" (2015-2020)

Diane Neal

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (11/17/1975)

- Known for:

--- Peggy Sue Thomas in "Circle of Deception" (2021)

--- Casey Novak in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2001-2012)

--- CGIS Agent Abigail Borin in "NCIS: New Orleans" (2015)

Erin Cahill

- Born: Stafford, Virginia (1/4/1980)

- Known for:

--- Isobel Chase in "Cut to the Chase" (2016)

--- Jennifer 'Jen' Scotts in "Power Rangers Time Force" (2001)

--- Rebecca Chambers in "Resident Evil: Vendetta" (2017)

Hilarie Burton

- Born: Sterling, Virginia (7/1/1982)

- Known for:

--- Peyton Sawyer in "One Tree Hill" (2003-2009)

--- Deborah Owens in "The Secret Life of Bees" (2008)

--- Karen Palmer in "Lethal Weapon" (2016-2017)

Jayma Mays

- Born: Grundy, Virginia (7/16/1979)

- Known for:

--- Lucy in "Epic Movie" (2007)

--- Cynthia in "Red Eye" (2005)

--- Dana Sibota in "American Made" (2017)

Jen Lilley

- Born: Roanoke, Virginia (8/4/1984)

- Known for:

--- Theresa Donovan in " Days of Our Lives" (2013-2018)

--- Onlooker in " The Artist" (2011)

--- Molly Hoffman in " Mingle All the Way" (2018)

Mackenzie Phillips

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (11/10/1959)

- Known for:

--- Carol in " American Graffiti" (1973)

--- Julie Cooper in " One Day at a Time" (1975-1983)

--- Molly Phillips in " So Weird" (1999-2001)

Rhea Seehorn

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (5/12/1972)

- Known for:

--- Kim Wexler in "Better Call Saul" (2015-2022)

--- Michelle York in "Veep" (2019)

--- Martha in "The Twilight Zone" (2019)

Scottie Thompson

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (11/9/1981)

- Known for:

--- Vivian Rutledge in "12 Monkeys" (2016-2018)

--- Claire in "Crown Vic" (2019)

--- Dr. Jeanne Benoit in "NCIS" (2006-2016)

Shirley MacLaine

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (4/24/1934)

- Known for:

--- Aurora Greenway in "Terms of Endearment" (1983)

--- Fran Kubelik in "The Apartment" (1960)

--- Ouiser Boudreaux in "Steel Magnolias" (1989)

Taryn Manning

- Born: Falls Church, Virginia (11/6/1978)

- Known for:

--- Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)

--- Nola in "Hustle & Flow" (2005)

--- Ellen Martin in "A Lot Like Love" (2005)

Wanda Sykes

- Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (3/7/1964)

- Known for:

--- Ruby in " Monster-in-Law" (2005)

--- Granny in " Ice Age: Continental Drift" (2012)

--- Dr. Karl in " Bad Moms" (2016)